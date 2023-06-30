News
Rediff.com  » News » Detained inside our flats ahead of Modi's DU visit,' claim AISA activists

Detained inside our flats ahead of Modi's DU visit,' claim AISA activists

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
June 30, 2023 15:15 IST
Communist Party of India-Marxist–Leninist Liberation's student wing All India Students Association on Friday alleged that their activists were "detained" inside their flats and were not allowed to leave while Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the varsity.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the valedictory ceremony of the centenary celebrations of Delhi University, in New Delhi, Friday, June 30, 2023. Photograph: Atul Yadav/PTI Photo

A senior Delhi Police officer, however, said no student was detained.

"Citing the PM visit as a reason, I and AISA DU Secretary Anjali have been held in detention at our flat and not allowed to go on the campus," AISA Delhi President Abhigyan said.

"We haven't been shown any warrant or order and we don't know how long they will be here," he said.

 

Abhigyan also shared two photos of the people sitting in police uniform sitting outside their flats.

Modi is on a visit to the Delhi University to preside over the varsity's centenary celebrations. Earlier in the day, he travelled in the Delhi Metro to go to the north campus.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
