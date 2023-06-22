Come To India, Modi Tells US Teachers

'If we want our economies to be strong, we need to invest in young people who are our future.'

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra D Modi and Dr Jill Biden. Photograph: All photographs: Abhijit J Masih

President Biden was in California -- where he had convened leading AI experts and researchers in San Francisco -- and returned to Washington, DC only at around 5:40 pm ET.

In his absence, Dr Jill Biden played the perfect host to Prime Minister Narendra D Modi when both visited the National Science Foundation in Alexandria, Virginia, to highlight the US and India's shared priorities around education and workforce.

On a day marred with steady rain, the event at the NSF, which was to begin at 2:15 pm, was delayed as Modi arrived a tad late from New York.

Waiting along with the assembled media was Eric Garcetti, the US ambassador to India and former mayor of Los Angeles, casually moving around the NSF conference hall.

One of the smaller events compared to the other mega events planned during the State visit, the total number of people attending the event would not have been more than 200 including the media.

IMAGE: Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu, India's envoy to the United States.

Prime Minister Modi and the First Lady walked into the room at 3 pm, but before they could make their way to the front table, in marched prominent members of the Indian delegation notable among them External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Kumar Doval along with India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu who apologised to the First Lady for the delay.

The delegates and officials from both sides took their seats on the side of the head table which seated the prime minister and the First Lady along with National Science Foundation Director Dr Sethuraman Panchanathan -- the Chennai-born, Indian Institute of Science and IIT-Madras-educated computer scientist -- Sanjay Mehrotra, CEO, Micron Technologies, Inc, Dr Jermaine Williams, President, Montgomery College and two students, Anchal Sharma and Williams Ochoa.

Modi and Dr Biden also met two students from the US and India who are learning skills to succeed in industries vital to both nations's economies.

Kaustubh Joshi, who is currently studying for a PhD in the United States, demonstrated how an underwater robot can be used to aid fishing and how this technology could be utilised in the workforce.

"Our relationship isn't just about governments," Dr Biden told the gathering. "We're celebrating the families and friendships that span the globe, those who feel the bonds of both of our countries."

"Mr Prime Minister, I know that education is an issue close to your heart as it is to mine," Dr Biden, who has a PhD in education, said. "You work to ensure that all Indians, especially girls, which I love, have the opportunity to pursue an education and gain the skills they need for our modern workforce."

"Promoting education opportunities and expanding India's technology sector have been key pillars of Prime Minister Modi's vision for the country," NSF Director Dr Sethuraman Panchanathan said.

IMAGE: A view of the gathering at the National Science Foundation event.

"It is important to have education, skill, and innovation and India has worked in this direction. Under the Skilling Mission, more than 50 million people have been trained. And another 15 million are being given training on latest and emerging technologies like for AI and blockchains," Modi informed the gathering.

The prime minister invited retired and serving American teachers to come to India during their winter break to share their knowledge with the youth of India.

IMAGE: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval at left, as Prime Minister Modi shakes hands with a couple of the guests.

"If we want our economies to be strong, we need to invest in young people who are our future," Dr Biden pointed out. "We need to ensure that they have the opportunities that they deserve."

The event at the National Science Foundation concluded in 45 minutes and the prime minister and First Lady left for the White House in their respective motorcades.

The last to leave was Ambassador Garcetti.

