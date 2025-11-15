Despite sweep, 12 BJP candidates fall in close contests

Even as the Bharatiya Janata Party made a spectacular show in the Bihar assembly elections with almost all of its 101 candidates registering massive wins, 12 of the nominees missed the bus.

IMAGE: BJP supporters celebrate NDA's win in Bihar, at Jagannath Bhavan in Bengaluru on Friday. Photograph: ANI Photo

A few of those contestants lost the polls by slender margins such as 30 or 178, according to the Election Commission.

On the other hand, only six of the Congress' 61 candidates survived the onslaught of the ruling National Democratic Alliance.

Of the 12 BJP nominees who failed to win included Vinod Kumar was handed a crushing defeat by All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen's Ghulam Sarwar in the Baisi seat by a margin of 27,251 votes. Kumar polled 27,251 votes.

The saffron party's Haribhushan Thakur lost the Bisfi seat to Rashtriya Janata Dal's Asif Ahmad by a margin of 8,107 votes. Thakur polled 92,664 votes, as per the Election Commission data.

Umakant Singh of the BJP lost the Chanpatia seat by a slender margin of 602 votes. He polled 86,936 votes as against the Congress's Abhishek Ranjan, who bagged 87,538 votes.

Vidya Sagar Keshari lost the Forbesganj seat by a wafer-thin margin of 221 votes, as Manoj Bishwas of the Congress emerged victorious, polling 1,20,114 votes.

The BJP's Sweety Singh polled 76,875 votes and lost the Kishanganj seat to Congress' Md Qamrul Hoda by 12,794 votes.

Compared to other BJP candidates, Bina Devi's performance was below par as she secured the third position in Kochadhaman by bagging 44,858 votes. AIMIM's Md Sarwar Alam won the seat bagging 81,860 votes, followed by RJD's Mujahid Alam who got 58,839 votes.

BJP candidate Alok Ranjan was defeated in Saharsa by a margin of 2,038 votes. He lost to Indrajeet Prasad Gupta of the Indian Inclusive Party who polled 1,15,036 votes.

After an initial neck-and-neck fight in Raghopur, BJP's Satish Kumar lost to RJD's Tejashwi Yadav who was also the Mahagathbandhan's CM candidate by a margin of 14,532 votes. Kumar polled 1,04,065 votes.

In Warisaliganj, BJP's Aruna Devi lost to RJD's Anita by a margin of 7,543 votes. Aruna Devi polled 90,290 votes.

In the Ramgarh seat, there is a neck-and-neck fight between BJP's Ashok Kumar Singh and the Bahujan Samaj Party's Satish Kumar Singh Yadav. Singh finally bagged 72,659 votes and lost by just 30 votes.

In the Dhaka constituency, BJP's Pawan Kumar Jaiswal was defeated by RJD's Faisal Rahman by a margin of only 178 seats. Jaiswal secured 1,12,549 votes.

BJP's Dr Raviranjan Kumar lost by 4,041 votes in Goh seat against RJD's Amrendra Kumar. The saffron party nominee bagged 89,583 votes.

On the other hand, only six of Congress' 61 contestants managed to taste victory.

The six Congress candidates who won are Surendra Prasad, Abhisekh Ranjan, Manoj Bishwas, Abidur Rehman, Md Qamrul Hoda and Manohar Prasad Singh.

Surendra Prasad won the Valmiki Nagar seat by a margin of 1,675 votes, defeating Dhirendra Prasad Singh alias Rinku Singh of the Janata Dal-United. Prasad polled 1,07,730 votes.

In Araria, Abidur Rehman defeated Shagufta Azim of the JD-U by a margin of 12,741 votes. Rehman bagged 91,529 votes.

Congress candidate Manohar Prasad Singh defeated Shambhu Kumar Suman by 15,168 votes. Singh secured 1,14,754 votes.