Designers apologise for fashion show in Gulmarg during Ramzan

Designer duo Shivan and Narresh, who are facing backlash for displaying 'obscene' garments at a fashion show in Gulmarg last week, have said their sole intention was to celebrate creativity and regret any hurt caused by the event during the holy month of Ramzan.

The Delhi-based designers, whose full names are Shivan Bhatiya and Narresh Kukreja, showcased their skiwear collection on March 7 to mark the 15th anniversary of their label.

The issue was raised in the Assembly and Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has ordered an inquiry into the matter.

Abdullah on Monday said his government would have never given permission for such an event.

"We have already ordered an inquiry into it but preliminary facts revealed that it was a private four-day event organised by a private party in a private hotel... Some people are saying that such a show should not have happened in the month of Ramzan. After what I have seen, I am of the opinion that it should not have taken place any time of the year," he said in the assembly.

In an X post on Sunday, Kashmir's chief priest, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq called the fashion show 'outrageous'.

Following criticism on social media and elsewhere, Shivan and Narresh posted a statement of apology on their official X page.

'We deeply regret any hurt caused by our recent presentation in Gulmarg during the holy month of Ramadan. Our sole intention was to celebrate creativity and the ski & apres-ski lifestyle, without any desire to offend anyone or any religious sentiments.

'Respect for all cultures and traditions is at our heart, and we acknowledge the concerns raised. We sincerely apologise for any unintended discomfort and appreciate the feedback from our community. We remain committed to being more mindful and respectful,' they said in the statement.

Kashmir's chief priest Farooq on Sunday posted: 'Outrageous! That In the holy month of Ramzan an obscene fashion show is organised in #Gulmarg, pictures and videos from which have gone viral sparking shock and anger among people.

'How could it be tolerated in the valley known for its Sufi, saint culture and the deeply religious outlook of its people? Those involved should be immediately held accountable. Such obscenity in the name of tourism promotion will not be tolerated in #Kashmir!' he added.

Abdullah responded to Farooq's post, saying the shock and anger are totally understandable.

'The images I have seen show a complete disregard for local sensitivities and that too during this holy month. My office has been in touch with the local authorities and I've asked for a report to be submitted within the next 24 hours. Further action, as appropriate, will follow from this report,' the chief minister wrote on X on Sunday.

Social activist Raja Muzaffar Bhat described the event as an attempt to demolish the moral, religious and ethical values of Kashmir.

'Who allowed this nude fashion show at Gulmarg in Holy Ramzan? Semi nude men and women walking on snow. Will Tourism Deptt, CEO GDA throw some light? Why are you hell bound to demolish our moral, ethical, cultural and religious values (sic)?' he asked in a post on X.

Another social media user asked why was a 'nude fashion show' held in Gulmarg during Ramzan in the first place.

'This is a shameless mockery of our faith, culture and Kashmiriyat. Ramazan is a month of devotion, repentance, divinity, praying, submission before God NOT decadence. How did the @CM_JnK allow this under his watch when tourism falls directly under his govt?'

The CM on Monday said the event was a 'private party, organised at a private hotel' and no 'permission was sought from the government'.

If law has been violated, strict action will be taken, he said.