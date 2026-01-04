HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Dera chief again granted 40-day parole, 15th release since 2017

Dera chief again granted 40-day parole, 15th release since 2017

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

January 04, 2026 13:16 IST

x

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who is serving a 20-year jail term for raping two of his disciples and is lodged in the Sunaria jail in Haryana's Rohtak, was again granted a 40-day parole, said sources on Sunday.

IMAGE: Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. Photograph: ANI Photo

His latest parole comes months after he was granted a 40-day parole in August last year.

Singh is serving a 20-year jail term, sentenced in 2017 for raping two of his disciples.

 

The Dera chief and three others were also convicted in 2019 for the murder of a journalist more than 16 years ago.

Besides parole in August last year, he was also granted a 21-day furlough in April and a 30-day parole in January, ahead of the February 5 Delhi assembly polls.

Similarly, he was allowed a 20-day parole on October 1, 2024, days before the October 5 Haryana assembly polls.

In August 2024, Singh was granted a 21-day furlough. He was also permitted a three-week furlough from February 7, 2022, barely two weeks before the Punjab assembly polls.

Prior to his latest parole, Singh has come out of prison 14 times since being convicted in 2017.

Sikh organisations, such as Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, have in the past criticised the grant of relief to Singh.

On many of the 13 occasions in the past, when Singh was out of jail, he remained at the Dera's ashram in Uttar Pradesh's Bagpat district.

The Sirsa-headquartered Dera Sacha Sauda has a number of followers in Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan and other states. In Haryana, the Dera has a sizable number of followers in many districts, including Sirsa, Fatehabad, Kurukshetra, Kaithal and Hisar.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Powerful Individuals Escape Accountability'
'Powerful Individuals Escape Accountability'
Dera chief's former jailer wins on BJP ticket
Dera chief's former jailer wins on BJP ticket
Gurmeet gets 20-day parole, but EC bars Haryana entry
Gurmeet gets 20-day parole, but EC bars Haryana entry
Was Ram Rahim BJP's trump card in Haryana?
Was Ram Rahim BJP's trump card in Haryana?
His right, says Khattar as Ram Rahim walks out of jail
His right, says Khattar as Ram Rahim walks out of jail

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Top Nutritious Foods

webstory image 2

New Year: First and Last Countries to Welcome 2026

webstory image 3

10 Thrilling Recipes For Your New Year Party

VIDEOS

'If Trump Can, So Should You': Owaisi Dares Modi on 26-11 Accused4:39

'If Trump Can, So Should You': Owaisi Dares Modi on 26-11...

Border 2 Cast Grooves With BSF Jawans at 'Ghar Kab Aaoge' Song Launch0:56

Border 2 Cast Grooves With BSF Jawans at 'Ghar Kab Aaoge'...

Ashwini Vaishnaw inspects first Vande Bharat sleeper train 8:03

Ashwini Vaishnaw inspects first Vande Bharat sleeper train

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO