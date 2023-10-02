News
5 of a family among 6 killed in violence over land in UP's Deoria

5 of a family among 6 killed in violence over land in UP's Deoria

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
October 02, 2023 13:30 IST
Six persons including five of a family were killed on Monday in violence over land in Fatehpur village of Rudrapur area in Deoria, police said.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: Pixabay.com

The incident took place in the Lehda Tola locality in the morning, they said.

Former district panchayat member Prem Yadav, 50, was attacked with sharp edged weapons and killed by his rival Satyaprakash Dubey and his family when he went to the latter's house, Special DG, Law and Order, Prashant Kumar said.

 

In retaliation, Yadav's supporters from Abhaipur attacked Dubey's house and killed Dubey and four of his family, he said.

Besides 54-year-old Dubey, his wife Kiran Dubey, 52, daughters Saloni, 18, and Nandani, 10, and son Gandhi, 15, were killed in the attack.

Dubey's son Anmol was injured in the attack and has been referred to Medical college for treatment.

The violence erupted out of a land dispute the two families were locked in.

Two persons have been arrested in connection with the killings, Kumar said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the Commissioner of Police and the Inspector General to take strict action against the guilty.

He also condoled with the bereaved members of the two families and directed officials to ensure the best treatment to the injured.

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Deoria Sadar, Shalabh Mani Tripathi, said he was saddened by the killings and will get the matter investigated.

"Heartbroken by the brutal incident that took place in Fatehpur of Rudrapur assembly constituency of Deoria. This is a very unfortunate and sad incident. This type of incident is absolutely unacceptable," Tripathi said.

"It will be thoroughly investigated and instructions have been given for strict action. The guilty will not be spared at all -- accountability of people of revenue and police administration will also be fixed," he added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
Print this article
