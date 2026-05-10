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Three Dental Students Drown In Kerala River Bathing Trip

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 10, 2026 19:13 IST

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In a tragic incident, three dental students drowned in a Kerala river after being caught in a strong current during a bathing trip, prompting a police investigation.

Key Points

  • Three dental students drowned in a river at Vadattupara near Kothamangalam, Kerala.
  • The students were part of a nine-member group who went to the river for bathing.
  • Biyon, Athul, and Hareesh were caught in a strong current and drowned.
  • Police and Fire and Rescue Services personnel recovered the bodies after a search operation.
  • Kuttampuzha police have registered a case of unnatural death and are investigating the incident.

Three students of a private dental college drowned in a river at Vadattupara near Kothamangalam on Sunday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Biyon from Thiruvalla in Pathanamthitta district, Athul from Kottayam, and Hareesh from Thiruvananthapuram.

 

Details of the River Incident

According to police, a nine-member group reached Palavanpady in Vadattupara at around noon.

The group later entered the river for bathing.

However, Biyon, Athul, and Hareesh were caught in a strong current and drowned, police said.

Search and Rescue Efforts

The remaining members of the group alerted residents, who launched a search operation.

Police and personnel from the Fire and Rescue Services department soon joined the search and recovered the trio at around 2.15 pm, officials said.

Though the students were rushed to a hospital in Kothamangalam, doctors declared them dead.

Investigation Launched

Kuttampuzha police have registered a case of unnatural death and initiated an investigation.

Police said the deceased were students of Mar Baselios Dental College, Kothamangalam.

The bodies will be handed over to their relatives after the postmortem examination on Monday.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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