Food Delivery Agent Dies In Delhi Flyover Accident

A food delivery agent tragically died in Delhi after falling from a flyover following an alleged hit-and-run accident, prompting a police investigation.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A food delivery agent died after falling from the Dabri flyover in Delhi after his scooter was allegedly hit by a car.

The car driver fled the scene after the accident, prompting a police investigation.

The victim, identified as Rajkumar, was a resident of Jharkhand and worked for a private food delivery service.

Police have registered a case and are working to apprehend the driver and determine the sequence of events.

A food delivery agent died after falling from the Dabri flyover in southwest Delhi when his scooter was allegedly hit by a car on Thursday morning, police said.

The car driver fled from the spot, police said.

A PCR call was received at 7:35 am informing that a person had fallen from the Dabri flyover on Pankha road and required immediate medical assistance, they said.

A police team rushed to the spot and found a damaged scooter and a car on the flyover. The scooter rider sustained serious injuries and was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital in an ambulance, where doctors declared him dead, they added.

Details of the Victim and Investigation

According to police, the victim was identified as Rajkumar, a resident of Jharkhand's Godda district. He was working as a delivery executive with a private food delivery service in Delhi.

The car involved in the accident bears a Delhi registration number and is registered in the name of a Dabri resident, police said.

"The body has been preserved in a mortuary and efforts are underway to apprehend the absconding driver," a senior police officer said.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and an investigation is underway to ascertain the exact sequence of events leading to the accident, police said.