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Food Delivery Agent Dies In Delhi Flyover Accident

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 30, 2026 13:28 IST

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A food delivery agent tragically died in Delhi after falling from a flyover following an alleged hit-and-run accident, prompting a police investigation.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A food delivery agent died after falling from the Dabri flyover in Delhi after his scooter was allegedly hit by a car.
  • The car driver fled the scene after the accident, prompting a police investigation.
  • The victim, identified as Rajkumar, was a resident of Jharkhand and worked for a private food delivery service.
  • Police have registered a case and are working to apprehend the driver and determine the sequence of events.

A food delivery agent died after falling from the Dabri flyover in southwest Delhi when his scooter was allegedly hit by a car on Thursday morning, police said.

The car driver fled from the spot, police said.

 

A PCR call was received at 7:35 am informing that a person had fallen from the Dabri flyover on Pankha road and required immediate medical assistance, they said.

A police team rushed to the spot and found a damaged scooter and a car on the flyover. The scooter rider sustained serious injuries and was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital in an ambulance, where doctors declared him dead, they added.

Details of the Victim and Investigation

According to police, the victim was identified as Rajkumar, a resident of Jharkhand's Godda district. He was working as a delivery executive with a private food delivery service in Delhi.

The car involved in the accident bears a Delhi registration number and is registered in the name of a Dabri resident, police said.

"The body has been preserved in a mortuary and efforts are underway to apprehend the absconding driver," a senior police officer said.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and an investigation is underway to ascertain the exact sequence of events leading to the accident, police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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