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Delhi Woman's Mother Arrested in Honour Killing Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

April 04, 2026 15:39 IST

In a shocking case of honour killing in Delhi, the mother of a 19-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly participating in her daughter's murder due to her relationship with a cousin.

Key Points

  • A 19-year-old woman in Delhi was allegedly murdered by her family due to her relationship with a cousin.
  • The victim's mother, Rabiya Khatun, has been arrested in connection with the honour killing.
  • The postmortem report confirmed the cause of death as smothering, with the brother, mother, and father allegedly involved.
  • The family opposed the victim's two-year relationship, leading to her confinement and eventual murder.
  • Police were alerted by a PCR call and intervened to stop the burial, suspecting an honour killing.

The mother of a 19-year-old woman, who was smothered to death allegedly by her family over her relationship with a cousin, was arrested on Saturday, police said.

The postmortem report revealed the cause of death was smothering, police said, adding that the victim's brother allegedly held her hands, and the mother and father suffocated her to death using a pillow.

 

The victim's mother, Rabiya Khatun, was arrested a day after her father, Mohammad Maneer (55) and her brother Meraj Ali (19) were arrested, they said.

The incident came to light on April 1 after a PCR call was received around 2 pm alleging that a woman had been killed by her family and her body was being taken for her last rites, police said.

"The family members saw her with a man. She was beaten up and even confined in the house for some days," a source said.

When the police team reached the spot, they found that the body was being taken for burial. Acting on suspicion of honour killing, the burial process was stopped, and the body was taken into possession, an officer said.

The victim had been in a relationship with a man for the past two years, which was opposed by her family, including her father, brother and mother, the officer added.

"When the girl did not end the relationship despite objections, the family killed her," the officer said.

Police said that the man who made the PCR call informed them that the woman was in a relationship with her cousin. During the inquiry, it emerged that a friend of the deceased had alerted him about the situation, prompting him to inform the police control room.

Further investigation is underway, police added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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