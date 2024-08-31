News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 'Stigma' over 4th daughter: Delhi woman kills newborn

'Stigma' over 4th daughter: Delhi woman kills newborn

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
August 31, 2024 12:56 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Facing social stigma over the birth of her fourth girl child, a 28-year-old woman killed her six-day-old daughter and threw her body on the roof of an adjacent house in west Delhi's Khayala area, police said on Saturday.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: Christian Abella/Pixabay.com

"A PCR call was received around 5.30 am on Friday, reporting that a six-day-old baby girl was missing. Given the sensitivity of the case, officers from the local police station immediately reached the spot," Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Vichitra Veer.

During initial questioning, the girl's mother, Shivani, claimed that she was discharged from the hospital the previous night and had returned to her parental home.

 

She told police that after feeding the baby around 2 am, she slept with the child beside her but when she woke up at 4.30 am, the baby was gone, DCP Veer said.

The police officer said a team was constituted to check CCTV footage from the neighbouring area and search nearby houses.

"While the search was on, Shivani said she needs to go the hospital to get her stitches removed. This raised some suspicion but due to her medical condition, the police allowed her to go," the DCP said.

Meanwhile, during the search, a bag was found on the roof of an adjacent house. Upon opening it, the police found the baby, who was immediately taken to the hospital, where the doctors declared her brought dead, Veer said.

The DCP said a police team was subsequently sent to a hospital, bus stations and Shivani's residence in Shahdara to trace her, who on being questioned broke down and confessed to the crime.

Shivani revealed during initial interrogation that the deceased was her fourth daughter, two of whom had already died. The accused cited social stigma as the reason for her actions, he said.

Overwhelmed by these thoughts while feeding the baby, Shivani smothered her daughter and then disposed of the body on the neighbouring roof. She later claimed the baby was missing as she was uncertain about what to tell her family, the DCP said.

Shivani has been arrested and a case of murder has been registered, Veer said.

The police are awaiting the results of the postmortem to verify the account of the accused and determine the exact cause of death, he added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Delhi fire: Parents of newborns say they weren't told
Delhi fire: Parents of newborns say they weren't told
'My body can't take this pressure of having babies'
'My body can't take this pressure of having babies'
Kerala horror: Woman delivers, throws infant on street
Kerala horror: Woman delivers, throws infant on street
Sterling, Sancho seal loan deals; Toney moves to Saudi
Sterling, Sancho seal loan deals; Toney moves to Saudi
Bopanna-Ebden, Bhambri-Olivetti in US Open Round 3
Bopanna-Ebden, Bhambri-Olivetti in US Open Round 3
'Just felt out of gas': Djokovic on US Open exit
'Just felt out of gas': Djokovic on US Open exit
Samit Dravid picked in India U-19 squad for Aus series
Samit Dravid picked in India U-19 squad for Aus series

More like this

Poverty-stricken woman sells newborn for Rs 1.78 lakh

Poverty-stricken woman sells newborn for Rs 1.78 lakh

7 newborns die in hospital fire in Delhi; owner held

7 newborns die in hospital fire in Delhi; owner held

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances