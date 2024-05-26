News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Seven newborns killed in fire at Delhi children's hospital; 12 rescued

Seven newborns killed in fire at Delhi children's hospital; 12 rescued

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
May 26, 2024 09:39 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A massive fire broke out at a children's hospital in east Delhi's Vivek Vihar, leaving seven newborns dead, officials said on Sunday.

IMAGE: A view of the children's hospital after fire broke out in Vevek Vihar, New Delhi, May 26, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

The officials of the Delhi Fire Services said the blaze broke out at the children's hospital in Shahdara on Saturday night.

 

Twelve newborns were rescued from the medical facility but seven of them died, DFS chief Atul Garg said.

Five babies are undergoing treatment at another hospital, he said.

A senior police officer said the fire broke out at the Baby Care New Born Hospital and its adjacent building at around 11:30 pm on Saturday.

The babies were rescued from the hospital with the help of other people and shifted to another hospital.

While six babies were declared brought dead, one died during treatment, the officer said.

The bodies have been shifted to the GTB Hospital for postmortem.

Police said action is being initiated against the owner of the hospital identified as Naveen Kichi.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
4 infants die in hospital fire in MP; probe ordered
4 infants die in hospital fire in MP; probe ordered
20 newborns rescued from Delhi hospital blaze
20 newborns rescued from Delhi hospital blaze
4 patients among 8 killed in Jabalpur hospital blaze
4 patients among 8 killed in Jabalpur hospital blaze
PIX: Chebet sinks 10,000m mark; Kerr, Richardson shine
PIX: Chebet sinks 10,000m mark; Kerr, Richardson shine
At 135 kmph, cyclone 'Remal' to hit Bengal tonight
At 135 kmph, cyclone 'Remal' to hit Bengal tonight
PIX: Leverkusen, PSG, Real crowned domestic champions
PIX: Leverkusen, PSG, Real crowned domestic champions
More than 61% turnout in 6th phase; 54% polling in J-K
More than 61% turnout in 6th phase; 54% polling in J-K
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

10 babies die in Maha hospital fire, CM orders probe

10 babies die in Maha hospital fire, CM orders probe

'It is murder of our children'

'It is murder of our children'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances