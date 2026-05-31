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Seven-Month-Old Baby Kidnapped From Delhi Hospital

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 31, 2026 23:29 IST

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A seven-month-old baby was allegedly kidnapped from a Delhi hospital after his mother entrusted him to a newly made acquaintance, prompting a police investigation.

Photograph: Samuel Rajkumar/Reutersm

Photograph: Samuel Rajkumar/Reutersm

Key Points

  • A seven-month-old baby was allegedly kidnapped from GTB Hospital in Delhi.
  • The infant's mother left him with a woman she had befriended a week prior.
  • The woman disappeared with the child while the mother went to get a medical slip.
  • Police have registered a kidnapping case and are searching for the child and the accused.

A seven-month-old boy was allegedly kidnapped from the premises of the Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital here on Sunday after his mother briefly left him in the care of a woman she had recently befriended, police said.

Details of the Kidnapping Incident

They said the infant's mother, Nazreen (23), a resident of Seelampur, reported the incident to police, following which a kidnapping case was registered.

 

According to police, an unidentified woman befriended Nazreen in Seelampur about a week ago. The woman had been meeting her regularly and had gained her trust, police said.

On Sunday, the two women went to the GTB Hospital together and Nazreen left her son with her while she went inside to get a medical slip. When Nazreen returned, she found the woman and her son missing, they said.

Police Investigation Underway

A PCR call regarding the incident was received, following which police initiated inquiries and registered a case of kidnapping, an officer said.

Efforts are underway to trace the missing child and apprehend the accused woman, the officer said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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