Seven-Month-Old Baby Kidnapped From Delhi Hospital

A seven-month-old baby was allegedly kidnapped from a Delhi hospital after his mother entrusted him to a newly made acquaintance, prompting a police investigation.

Photograph: Samuel Rajkumar/Reutersm

Key Points A seven-month-old baby was allegedly kidnapped from GTB Hospital in Delhi.

The infant's mother left him with a woman she had befriended a week prior.

The woman disappeared with the child while the mother went to get a medical slip.

Police have registered a kidnapping case and are searching for the child and the accused.

A seven-month-old boy was allegedly kidnapped from the premises of the Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital here on Sunday after his mother briefly left him in the care of a woman she had recently befriended, police said.

Details of the Kidnapping Incident

They said the infant's mother, Nazreen (23), a resident of Seelampur, reported the incident to police, following which a kidnapping case was registered.

According to police, an unidentified woman befriended Nazreen in Seelampur about a week ago. The woman had been meeting her regularly and had gained her trust, police said.

On Sunday, the two women went to the GTB Hospital together and Nazreen left her son with her while she went inside to get a medical slip. When Nazreen returned, she found the woman and her son missing, they said.

Police Investigation Underway

A PCR call regarding the incident was received, following which police initiated inquiries and registered a case of kidnapping, an officer said.

Efforts are underway to trace the missing child and apprehend the accused woman, the officer said.