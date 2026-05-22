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Delhi Caretaker's Death Under Suspicion, Family Alleges Foul Play

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 22, 2026 20:28 IST

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The death of an 18-year-old caretaker in Delhi is under investigation amid family allegations of foul play and suspicions surrounding her relationship.

Key Points

  • An 18-year-old caretaker was found dead in a locked room in Delhi.
  • Police are investigating whether family opposition to her relationship played a role in her death.
  • The victim's family suspects foul play and is demanding a thorough investigation.
  • Neighbours described the deceased as a 'jolly girl' who never shared any problems.

An 18-year-old woman working as a caretaker in a Shalimar Bagh house here allegedly died by suicide inside a locked room, an official said on Friday.

Police are investigating whether her family's opposition to her marrying the man of her choice drove her to allegedly kill self, the official said.

 

Family Suspects Foul Play

The victim's family members suspected foul play and demanded a fair probe.

"It looked like someone killed her and then hanged her. Police must investigate the matter properly and check CCTV footage of the home where she worked," they said.

Police Investigation Underway

A police officer said, "During preliminary inquiry, it was found that the room where the woman was working was locked from the inside. The homeowner later broke down the door and rushed her to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead."

Police said the deceased was employed as a caretaker in Northwest Delhi area.

"The woman was acquainted with a 20-year-old man, a resident of Azadpur, and she had expressed her desire to marry him, but her family members had opposed the relationship," the officer said.

Police said they are examining all angles and recording statements of the family members.

Family's Account of Events

The victim's sister said she had left home for work around 9:30 am. Later, they received a call from her employer informing them about her death, she said.

She said family members, including her brothers, brought the body down.

Family members said she had been working at the house for around nine months, and there had never been any complaint against her.

Neighbours Express Suspicion

Neighbours also described the death as suspicious, and said she had never shared any problems with her family members and described her as a very jolly girl.

The family members are waiting for the postmortem report to learn the reason for her death.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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