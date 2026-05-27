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Home  » News » Verbal Spat Led To Watchman's Murder In Delhi, Four Arrested

Verbal Spat Led To Watchman's Murder In Delhi, Four Arrested

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
4 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 27, 2026 13:14 IST

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Delhi police have arrested four individuals in connection with the planned murder of a 60-year-old watchman in Peeragarhi, revealing a shocking act of violence stemming from a verbal dispute.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Four suspects apprehended in connection with the murder of a 60-year-old watchman in Delhi's Peeragarhi.
  • The murder was allegedly planned following a verbal altercation, with the accused removing the SUV's number plate to avoid identification.
  • CCTV footage shows the victim being attacked with sticks and then repeatedly run over by an SUV.
  • Police formed multiple teams and scanned CCTV footage to identify and apprehend the accused.

Four people were apprehended in connection with the killing of a 60-year-old watchman in Outer Delhi's Peeragarhi village, with police saying the "well-planned" murder was carried out over a verbal spat.

The police said the accused removed the number plate of the SUV used in the crime to make identification difficult before repeatedly running over the victim and fleeing.

 

The victim, Bijender Bhardwaj, worked as a watchman at a tempo stand in Peeragarhi village. He was alone at the spot when he was attacked around 2.54 am on Sunday, according to CCTV footage examined by investigators.

Investigation Reveals Planned Attack

"The murder was committed following an earlier verbal altercation over petty issues. The accused had planned the attack and removed the number plate from the vehicle to avoid identification," a senior police officer said.

The police apprehended four suspects on Monday and are questioning them, the officer said.

Investigators earlier said the case appeared "more planned than spontaneous" and not a typical road rage incident. The last sighting of the SUV was captured on a CCTV camera near Hiran Kudna on the Delhi-Haryana border, the police said.

CCTV Footage Details Brutal Assault

According to investigators, footage from the scene of the crime shows an SUV parked near the tempo stand with its headlights on while Bhardwaj sat on a chair. A man is later seen stepping out carrying a stick and attacking him. As Bhardwaj tries to flee, the man gets behind the wheel, knocks him down and runs him over three to four times before driving away.

"The man was first beaten with sticks and then run over repeatedly by the SUV," the officer said.

The police said the absence of a registration number plate on the SUV initially emerged as a major challenge in tracing the car.

Family Alleges Lapses In Initial Response

Speaking to reporters earlier, Mukesh Bhardwaj, the younger brother of the deceased, alleged that the attackers targeted him with no provocation while he was on duty.

"He was sitting peacefully on his chair when a man got out of the car and beat him with sticks. Then the SUV reversed and rammed into him from three sides," he said.

"Around 3 am, we received a call from another chowkidar informing us about the incident. He was alone there at that time. There was no major enmity with anyone. Maybe there had been some argument earlier," he had added.

Family members had also alleged lapses in the initial police response, claiming the matter was first treated as a road accident before murder charges were added.

The police said more than eight teams were formed and CCTV footage from nearby roads, intersections and commercial establishments was scanned to identify the accused.

A case under Section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered at Paschim Vihar West Police Station.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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