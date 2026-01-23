HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Delhi wakes up to rain, thunderstorms; temperature drops

Source: PTI
January 23, 2026 08:56 IST

Early morning rain in many parts of the national capital on Friday lowered temperatures across the city.

IMAGE: Preparations for Republic Day Parade 2026 underway at Kartavya Path amid rain, on Friday morning. Photograph: ANI on X

Several localities witnessed light to moderate rainfall. The weather office said cloudy conditions are likely to prevail through the day.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted thunderstorms accompanied by rain over Delhi and adjoining regions for the day due to an ongoing western disturbance.

 

One or two spells of light rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph during the early morning to forenoon hours are expected.

Another spell of very light to light rain is likely towards the afternoon or evening.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
