HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Delhi wakes up to dense fog in March, temp dips to 13 deg Celsius

Delhi wakes up to dense fog in March, temp dips to 13 deg Celsius

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 21, 2026 11:29 IST

x

Delhi residents woke up to a foggy morning and improved air quality, marking a significant shift after recent rainfall and offering a respite from pollution.

IMAGE: Delhi recorded its wettest March since 2023, with average rainfall exceeding the norm. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Delhi experienced a foggy morning with the minimum temperature dropping to 13 degrees Celsius.
  • Delhi's air quality improved to 'satisfactory' levels after recent rainfall, marking the first such instance in five months.
  • The Air Quality Early Warning System forecasts 'moderate' air quality for Delhi in the coming days.
  • Very light rain is expected to return to Delhi on Monday, with potential thunderstorms and lightning.

Delhi woke up in a shroud of fog on Saturday with the minimum temperature dipping to 13 degrees Celsius, 3.5 degrees below the normal, as a chilly wind swept the city.

Delhi had on Friday registered a minimum temperature of 16 degrees Celsius.

On Saturday, the air quality index (AQI) stood at 94 (satisfactory) at 8 am.

Delhi's Air Quality Improves 

Owing to rain, air quality improved dramatically on Friday with an AQI of 93, marking the first 'satisfactory' air day in about five months in the national capital.

The last time the city recorded the same air quality was on October 9, 2025, when the AQI stood at 99.

The air quality is likely to be in the 'moderate' category from Saturday to March 23, according to the Air Quality Early Warning System.

According to CPCB standards, an AQI of 0-50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', and 401-500 'severe'.

The India Meteorological Department said the maximum temperature on Saturday is likely to settle at 27 degrees Celsius.

No rain was recorded in the morning, unlike Friday, when the city received 7 mm of precipitation.

Delhi's average rainfall for the month is 16.2 mm, making it the wettest March since 2023, when the average stood at 50.4 mm.

According to forecasts, very light rain is expected to return to Delhi on Monday, with the possibility of thunderstorms and lightning caused by an active western disturbance.

The Safdarjung station recorded a maximum temperature of 21.7 degrees Celsius, 9.6 degrees below normal, on Friday, the coldest March day since March 8, 2020, when the mercury dropped to 21.2 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature on Friday was 16 degrees Celsius, 0.5 degrees below normal.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Delhi gasps for breath as AQI turns 'severe' again
Delhi gasps for breath as AQI turns 'severe' again
Relief for Delhiites as rain clears haze, improves air
Relief for Delhiites as rain clears haze, improves air
From 'severe' to 'very poor': Delhi air improves
From 'severe' to 'very poor': Delhi air improves
Delhi air quality turns 'moderate' due to rain, winds
Delhi air quality turns 'moderate' due to rain, winds
Delhi's air quality slips back to 'very poor' category
Delhi's air quality slips back to 'very poor' category

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Gudi Padwa: 6 Rituals And Customs

webstory image 2

Our Stamps Tell India's Story: 21 Old Beauties

webstory image 3

Spice It Up! 11 Chutney Recipes

VIDEOS

Funeral Held in Tehran For Slain Intel Chief Esmail Khatib Amid Rising Tensions1:01

Funeral Held in Tehran For Slain Intel Chief Esmail...

Devotees Gather at Jama Masjid to Offer Eid-Ul-Fitr Namaz0:38

Devotees Gather at Jama Masjid to Offer Eid-Ul-Fitr Namaz

Iran fires missiles at Israel, millions take shelter amid rising tensions as attacks escalate4:09

Iran fires missiles at Israel, millions take shelter amid...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO