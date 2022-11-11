News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Delhi's air quality slips back to 'very poor' category

Delhi's air quality slips back to 'very poor' category

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
November 11, 2022 11:40 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Delhi's air quality deteriorated to the 'very poor' category on Friday, after marginal improvement over the last few days, with a layer of smog shrouding several parts of the city.

IMAGE: Cyclists ride near India Gate amid low visibility due to smog at Kartavya Path in New Delhi, Friday, November 11, 2022. Photograph: Ravi Choudhary/PTI Photo

The city recorded a minimum temperature of 14.6 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The national capital's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 331 at 9 am, Central Pollution Control Board data showed.

 

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The relative humidity was 79 per cent at 8:30 pm, the IMD said.

The weather department has forecast mainly clear skies during the day. The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 29 degrees Celsius.

The Delhi government had on Monday decided to reopen primary classes from November 9 and revoke the order asking 50 per cent of its staff to work from home in view of an "improvement" in the city's air quality over the last few days.

The Commission for Air Quality Management had said on Thursday that it will review the air pollution situation in Delhi on Friday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Delhi's anti-pollution curbs ineffective: Experts
Delhi's anti-pollution curbs ineffective: Experts
Delhi gasps for breath: 50% WFH ordered, schools shut
Delhi gasps for breath: 50% WFH ordered, schools shut
How dangerous Delhi's air has become
How dangerous Delhi's air has become
OTT: Spies. Suspense. Crime. Thrills.
OTT: Spies. Suspense. Crime. Thrills.
Modi flags off south India's 1st Vande Bharat Express
Modi flags off south India's 1st Vande Bharat Express
'India are the most under-performing white-ball team'
'India are the most under-performing white-ball team'
Biden, Modi have very practical relationship: US NSA
Biden, Modi have very practical relationship: US NSA
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Toxic air: Delhiites complained of chest infections

Toxic air: Delhiites complained of chest infections

BJP compares Kejriwal to Hitler over Delhi pollution

BJP compares Kejriwal to Hitler over Delhi pollution

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances