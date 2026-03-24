Cybersecurity Incidents Double in India: Delhi Reports Highest Number

India is grappling with a significant surge in cybersecurity incidents, more than doubling since 2021, prompting government action and raising concerns about online safety and data protection.

Key Points Cybersecurity incidents in India have more than doubled since 2021, reaching 29,44,248 in 2025.

Delhi reports the highest number of cybersecurity incidents in India.

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) issues regular alerts and advisories to tackle cyber threats.

Government initiatives like the National Cyber Coordination Centre and Cyber Swachhta Kendra aim to strengthen cybersecurity and promote awareness.

Over Rs 8,690 crore has been saved through the Citizen Financial Cyber Fraud Reporting and Management System (CFCFRMS).

The number of cybersecurity incidents in the country has more than doubled since 2021, with the national capital leading the way with the highest number of such cases being reported, Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

In a written reply to a question by MP Daggumalla Prasada Rao, Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar presented data tracked by the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) showing a sharp rise in cyber incidents over the past five years.

"As per CERT-In, the highest number of cyber incidents reported, including from sectors, are from the National Capital Territory of Delhi," the minister said.

According to the data, cyber incidents increased from 14,02,809 in 2021 to 29,44,248 in 2025, marking a more than twofold rise.

The numbers stood at 13,91,457 in 2022, 15,92,917 in 2023 and 20,41,360 in 2024, indicating a steady upward trend after a slight dip in 2022.

Government Initiatives to Combat Cyber Threats

On steps taken to tackle cyber threats, the ministry said CERT-In issues regular alerts and advisories and operates platforms for threat detection and information sharing. Initiatives such as the National Cyber Coordination Centre, Cyber Swachhta Kendra and the "Cyber Bharat Setu" programme are aimed at strengthening cyber security and promoting awareness across states and sectors.

The government said details on financial losses due to cyber incidents are not maintained by CERT-In.

Financial Fraud Prevention and Support Systems

Providing additional data till January 31, 2026, the ministry said over Rs 8,690 crore has been saved in more than 24.65 lakh complaints through the Citizen Financial Cyber Fraud Reporting and Management System (CFCFRMS).

It also said the National-Digital Investigation Support Centre has assisted in over 13,417 cyber crime cases, while more than 1.51 lakh police and judicial officers have registered on the 'CyTrain' platform, with over 1.42 lakh certificates issued.

The ministry further noted that more than 23.05 lakh suspect identifiers have been shared under a cyber criminal registry, helping decline transactions worth Rs 9,518.91 crore, and that over 21,857 accused have been arrested with assistance from coordination platforms.

It added that 'police' and 'public order' are state subjects, and states and Union Territories are primarily responsible for the investigation and prosecution of cyber crimes, with the Centre providing support through advisories and capacity-building measures.