Delhi Police Deploys Forces After Holi Clash Death

A man's death after a Holi celebration clash in Delhi's Uttam Nagar has prompted a police response, including arrests and increased security measures to quell tensions.

Key Points A 26-year-old man died in Delhi's Uttam Nagar after a violent clash between two families during Holi celebrations.

Delhi Police have deployed additional paramilitary and police personnel to maintain law and order in the Uttam Nagar area following the fatal Holi clash.

Four people have been arrested and a juvenile apprehended in connection with the death, with police seeking to identify and arrest other individuals involved.

The clash reportedly began after a water balloon incident, escalating into a violent confrontation between the families.

Tensions remain high in the locality, with protests demanding justice for the deceased and strict action against the accused.

The Delhi Police has deployed paramilitary and police personnel in the Uttam Nagar area after a 26-year-old man was killed in a clash between two families during Holi celebrations, an official said on Friday.

Police said four people have been arrested and a juvenile apprehended in connection with the case, while efforts are underway to identify and nab other people involved in the incident.

Security was tightened in the locality and additional forces were deployed as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order, the official said.

A fight broke out during Holi celebrations between members of two families -- both from different communities -- in the locality. Several people from both sides sustained injuries in the clash.

A Hindu political outfit has issued a 24-hour ultimatum to the police demanding the arrest of all accused involved in the death of 26-year-old Tarun.

Tarun allegedly sustained serious injuries after being thrashed by the other side and later succumbed during treatment at a hospital.

According to police, preliminary information suggests the altercation began over a stray splash of liquid from a water balloon.

Tarun's kin alleged that an 11-year-old girl from their family who was playing Holi on their terrace threw a water balloon at her relatives below, but it fell on the road and splashed coloured water on a woman from the other family.

His grandfather, Maan Singh, who was also injured in the clash, alleged that the woman began abusing them and soon gathered several members of her family who allegedly attacked those playing Holi.

He further alleged that although the situation appeared to calm down initially, a group of people later gathered again and assaulted Tarun when he was returning home after playing Holi with his friends.

"They thrashed him brutally and even smashed a large stone on his chest while he was lying on the road," Singh claimed.

Tarun's uncle Ramesh also alleged that he was unaware of the earlier altercation when he was attacked by a group of eight to ten people armed with sticks, rods and stones.

Tensions Escalate After the Incident

Later in the day, tension prevailed in the locality as family members of the deceased, along with locals, gathered outside the Uttam Nagar police station and demanded strict action against the accused.

Members of a Hindu political outfit also reached the police station and joined the protest, raising slogans and demanding the immediate arrest of all those involved in the incident.

The protesters gheraoed the Uttam Nagar police station for several hours, and later a large number of people, including some of Tarun's family members, returned to the locality where they allegedly attempted to confront the accused, leading to tensions in the area.

Police personnel intervened and dispersed the crowd before the situation escalated.

Police Investigation and Response

Police said the situation is being closely monitored, CCTV footage from the area is being examined, and witness statements are being recorded.

Police have registered an FIR into the matter. "Teams have arrested four people and apprehended one juvenile," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Kushal Pal Singh said.