Delhi Police Crack Jewellery Heist, Arrest Six

Delhi Police have successfully cracked a jewellery heist case in Kotla Mubarakpur, arresting six individuals and recovering stolen valuables worth over Rs 10 lakh.

Key Points Delhi Police arrested six individuals, including three thieves and three receivers, in connection with a jewellery shop burglary.

The burglary occurred on May 9-10 in the Kotla Mubarakpur area of Delhi, targeting a jewellery shop in Punjabi Bazar.

Police recovered stolen gold, silver jewellery, cash, and other valuables worth over Rs 10 lakh.

The suspects were apprehended while planning to flee to West Bengal, based on CCTV footage and technical leads.

All six accused have been sent to judicial custody following their arrest and interrogation.

Delhi Police have arrested three thieves and three receivers of stolen property in connection with a burglary at a jewellery shop in the Kotla Mubarakpur area of Delhi, and stolen gold and silver jewellery, cash, and other valuables worth over Rs 10 lakh have been recovered.

The burglary came to light on May 10 after the owner of a jewellery shop in Punjabi Bazar reported that unknown persons had broken open the locks and shutter of his establishment during the intervening night of May 9 and 10 and stolen gold, silver and diamond jewellery along with cash.

Investigation Leads to Arrests

An FIR was registered at Kotla Mubarakpur police station and an investigation launched.

During the probe, police analysed CCTV footage and developed technical leads regarding a vehicle allegedly used in the crime.

Further investigation revealed that the suspects were planning to flee to West Bengal, following which a police team conducted raids and apprehended the accused on May 18.

Accused and Recovered Items

The arrested accused have been identified as Masqoor, Baharul Sheikh and Anand Mandal alias Nageshwar. During their interrogation, police also arrested three alleged receivers of stolen property -- Jahangir, Gulfam and Mumtiyaj.

Police said the recovered items include 36.47 grams of melted gold worth around Rs 5.11 lakh, 658 grams of melted silver worth about Rs 1.63 lakh, silver articles valued at approximately Rs 1 lakh, 23 diamonds or zircon stones, Rs 1.30 lakh in cash and Rs 1.35 lakh frozen in a bank account.

Additionally, an artificial jewellery collection and a toy pistol were seized.

Modus Operandi

According to police, the accused targeted jewellery shops and commercial establishments at night and later disposed of the stolen property through receivers.

All six accused have been sent to judicial custody.