Home  » News » 4 Indian students stabbed in Russia, attacker linked to neo-Nazi group

By Vinay Shukla
February 08, 2026 09:25 IST

The attacker, who is in serious condition, allegedly belonged to a banned neo-Nazi organization and shouted nationalist slogans.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Key Points

  • A 15-year-old attacker armed with a knife stabbed students in a dormitory at the State Medical University in Ufa.
  • The Indian Embassy is in contact with Russian authorities and providing assistance to the injured students.
  • Russian authorities have launched a high-level probe into the university stabbing incident.

Four Indians students were among at least six people injured in a stabbing attack on Saturday at a university in Russia's Bashkortostan Republic, the Indian mission in Moscow said.

According to preliminary reports, a teenager armed with a knife entered a dormitory of the State Medical University in Ufa in the Bashkortostan Republic. He attacked the students living there and stabbed several of them, the Interior Ministry said. 

"The attacker resisted arrest, during which two police officers were stabbed. Furthermore, the suspect also inflicted bodily harm on himself," Interior Ministry spokesperson Maj General Irina Volk was quoted as saying by RTVI.com webportal.

Indian Embassy to Assist Indian Students 

Calling it an "unfortunate incident", the Indian embassy in Moscow said, "Several persons including four Indian students have been injured."

The embassy said it is in touch with the authorities, and officials from the Consulate in Kazan are en route to Ufa to provide assistance to the injured students.

In a release, the Russian Federal Health Ministry said that four people injured in the attack are receiving medical care. One is in serious condition, while three others are in moderate condition, it added.

The attacker, identified as a 15-year-old youth, has also been admitted to a local children's hospital in serious condition, the Baza telegram channel said.

Teen Attacker Was a Neo-Nazi

Authorities in Ufa, the capital of the Bashkortostan Republic about 1,200 km east of Moscow, have launched a high-level probe into the incident.

The Baza channel claimed that the attacker belonged to a banned neo-Nazi outfit.

"He belonged to the banned NS/WP neo-Nazi organisation. During the frenzy of attack, he was shouting nationalist slogans about (the) Holocaust," it said and shared the photo of a Swastika drawn on a wall with the blood of the victims.

According to eyewitnesses, "there was blood all around," Ren TV said, showing footage of wounded being taken to hospital by ambulance vans.

Vinay Shukla
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
