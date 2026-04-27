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How Delhi Schools Are Protecting Students From Heatwave

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
4 Minutes Read

April 27, 2026 18:59 IST

Delhi schools are implementing comprehensive heatwave safety measures, including suspending outdoor activities and promoting hydration, to protect students from soaring temperatures and potential heat-related illnesses.

Photograph: ANI

Photograph: ANI

Key Points

  • Delhi schools suspend outdoor activities and move assemblies indoors to protect students from the heatwave.
  • Schools are implementing hydration breaks and encouraging ORS consumption to combat heat-related ailments.
  • Some schools are considering early closure for junior classes due to the extreme heat.
  • The Directorate of Education has launched a 'Beat the Heat' initiative with measures like hydration bells and cool corners.
  • Schools are training teachers to identify heat stress symptoms and promoting environmental awareness.

To shield students from heat-related ailments amid soaring temperatures and harsh afternoon sun, schools across Delhi have begun taking precautionary measures by suspending outdoor activities, shifting assemblies indoors, with some even considering early closure for junior classes.

From indoor games and hydration breaks to ORS consumption and modified dispersal timings, schools are tightening measures as the city braces for prolonged heatwave conditions.

 

Indoor Activities and Hydration Initiatives

Sudha Acharya, principal at ITL Public School in Dwarka, said all outdoor activities, including morning assembly and games, have been shifted to the school's multipurpose hall.

"We have issued an advisory to all parents to take precautionary measures before sending their children to school. We are also planning to close the school from classes 1 to 8 from May 14 onward if the weather conditions worsen," she said.

Mallika Preman, principal at Tagore International School in East of Kailash, said students have been advised to remain indoors during peak afternoon hours and keep themselves hydrated.

"We have suspended all outdoor activities, and students now play indoor games like carrom and chess. We have also modified the dispersal system so that students are not brought out until their parents arrive at their designated collection areas," Preman said.

"This reduces their exposure to heat in the afternoon. Students have also been advised to wear caps or use umbrellas during dispersal," she added.

Monitoring and Support for Students

Ritu Sharma, principal at Sovereign Public School in Rohini, said that teachers have been asked to closely monitor students for signs of heat exhaustion.

"Our priority is to ensure that children remain safe and comfortable during school hours. We are encouraging them to carry water bottles, avoid direct sun exposure and immediately report any discomfort. We have also arranged shaded rest areas and indoor engagement activities to reduce heat exposure," she said.

Government Initiatives and Guidelines

The Directorate of Education (DoE) has launched a 'Beat the Heat' initiative for government, government-aided and private unaided recognised schools in Delhi in view of the heatwave conditions forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The initiative follows the Heat Wave Action Plan issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) and aims to protect students from heat-related illnesses while promoting hydration, environmental awareness and care for animals and birds.

Hydration and Environmental Awareness

Under the initiative, schools have been directed to ring a 'hydration bell' daily in the penultimate period, during which every student will consume oral rehydration solution (ORS). Teachers will also briefly explain the importance of staying hydrated.

Schools have also been encouraged to create 'cool corners' with earthen water pots, promote a 'one child-one plant' green mission and appoint student volunteers as 'Jal Mitras' to place and refill water bowls for birds and stray animals, the advisory said.

According to the DoE, the other measures include ensuring safe drinking water stations, spreading awareness on heat stroke prevention, training teachers to identify symptoms of heat stress, and prominently displaying emergency helpline numbers across campuses.

The heads of schools have been asked to submit an action taken report on the implementation of the measures to their respective district offices by April 28, it said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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