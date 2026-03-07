HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
International Women's Day Carnival Promotes Fitness and Empowerment

Source: PTI
March 07, 2026 13:19 IST

The Fit India Movement's International Women's Day Carnival in New Delhi celebrated women's empowerment and fitness with activities like yoga, Zumba, and the Sisters' League, fostering strength and camaraderie.

Key Points

  • The Fit India Movement launched a three-day International Women's Day Carnival to celebrate women's strength and resilience.
  • The carnival featured participation from over 500 women from India's armed forces and security services.
  • Prominent personalities shared insights on fitness, wellness, and women's empowerment at the event.
  • The event included yoga, Zumba, and the Sisters' League, promoting fitness and camaraderie.

The Fit India Movement launched a three-day International Women's Day (IWD) Carnival at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium starting here on Saturday to celebrate the spirit of International Women's Day.

The event, themed "Strong Women, Strong Nation," brought together more than 500 women from India's armed forces and security services, including the Border Security Force, Central Reserve Police Force, Indo-Tibetan Border Police and Delhi Police, celebrating women's strength, resilience and leadership through fitness activities and sport.

 

The event featured participation from several prominent personalities who shared their insights on fitness, wellness and women's empowerment. Among them were Paralympic medallist and Arjuna Awardee Preeti Pal, renowned nutritionists Nidhi Nigam and Tanvi Tutlani, entrepreneur Yukti Arya, meditation expert Nivedita Shreyans, yoga experts Divya Ahuja and Pankhuri Srivastav, specialist pelvic floor physiotherapist Dr Garima Biswas, and Fit India champion Timsy Bector.

"When I began my sports career, many people said I would not be able to achieve anything. I turned that criticism into motivation," Preeti Pal said in a release.

"I decided that since they believed I couldn't, I would prove that I could. Always remember that we are women and we can achieve anything, never let anyone tell you that you cannot reach your goals."

Fitness and Wellness Activities

The morning began with a yoga session, followed by energetic Zumba workouts and breathing exercises aimed at promoting mindfulness and holistic wellness.

Sisters' League Highlight

The highlight of the event was the Sisters' League, a unique sports league where women of all ages participated in both competitive and recreational activities.

From football shootouts to the traditional tug of war, the event created a lively atmosphere of sport, fitness and the camaraderie of sisterhood.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
