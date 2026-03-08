Thousands of Women Participate in Delhi Pinkathon on International Women's Day

Thousands of women celebrated International Women's Day by participating in the Delhi Pinkathon, a vibrant event promoting health, inclusion, and empowerment through running.
Key Points
- Nearly 6,000 women participated in the Pinkathon in Delhi on International Women's Day, promoting women's health and fitness.
- The Pinkathon featured race categories from 3km to 100km, accommodating diverse fitness levels and abilities.
- The event highlighted inclusion with participation from infant-carrying mothers, grandmothers, cancer survivors, and visually impaired runners.
- Milind Soman, Founder of Pinkathon, emphasised the event's focus on courage, consistency, community, and long-term commitment to health.
Returning to the capital after six and a half years, the event featured race categories from 3km, 5km, and 10km to ultra-distances of 50 km, 75 km, 100 km, and 100 km relay.
Infant-carrying mothers participated in the 3 km category with their infants, while grandmothers, cancer survivors, and long-distance runners shared the same start line.
One visually impaired runner competed in the ultra-distance 50 km category and one in the 100km relay.
Pinkathon Race Results
In the 3 km race, Kriti Sharma secured first place with a timing of 17:31, followed by Sanjana Kumari in second place at 17:45 and Kiran Singh in third with 18:33.
In the Lifelong 5 km category, Aayushi Gupta claimed the top podium position with a finish time of 24:37, while Sarika Yadav finished second at 24:59 and Shillaza Girdhar placed third with 28:51.
In the 10 km race, Pooja emerged victorious with an impressive time of 40:45, followed by Gayatri Mathur in second place at 45:53 and Nikita Rathee in third with 46:49.
Milind Soman's Remarks on Pinkathon's Impact
Speaking after the event, Milind Soman, Founder, Pinkathon, said, "Watching nearly 6,000 women gather at 5:30 in the morning on International Women's Day is incredibly powerful. Delhi has always shown heart, and today we saw courage, consistency, and community come together again."
"From first-time 3km participants to ultra runners and our visually impaired athletes in the 50K and 100K relay, this edition truly reflected what Pinkathon stands for, inclusion, endurance, and long-term commitment to health.