Thousands of Women Participate in Delhi Pinkathon on International Women's Day

Thousands of women celebrated International Women's Day by participating in the Delhi Pinkathon, a vibrant event promoting health, inclusion, and empowerment through running.

Key Points Nearly 6,000 women participated in the Pinkathon in Delhi on International Women's Day, promoting women's health and fitness.

The Pinkathon featured race categories from 3km to 100km, accommodating diverse fitness levels and abilities.

The event highlighted inclusion with participation from infant-carrying mothers, grandmothers, cancer survivors, and visually impaired runners.

Milind Soman, Founder of Pinkathon, emphasised the event's focus on courage, consistency, community, and long-term commitment to health.

Returning to the capital after six and a half years, the event featured race categories from 3km, 5km, and 10km to ultra-distances of 50 km, 75 km, 100 km, and 100 km relay.

Infant-carrying mothers participated in the 3 km category with their infants, while grandmothers, cancer survivors, and long-distance runners shared the same start line.

One visually impaired runner competed in the ultra-distance 50 km category and one in the 100km relay.

Pinkathon Race Results

In the 3 km race, Kriti Sharma secured first place with a timing of 17:31, followed by Sanjana Kumari in second place at 17:45 and Kiran Singh in third with 18:33.

In the Lifelong 5 km category, Aayushi Gupta claimed the top podium position with a finish time of 24:37, while Sarika Yadav finished second at 24:59 and Shillaza Girdhar placed third with 28:51.

In the 10 km race, Pooja emerged victorious with an impressive time of 40:45, followed by Gayatri Mathur in second place at 45:53 and Nikita Rathee in third with 46:49.

Milind Soman's Remarks on Pinkathon's Impact

Speaking after the event, Milind Soman, Founder, Pinkathon, said, "Watching nearly 6,000 women gather at 5:30 in the morning on International Women's Day is incredibly powerful. Delhi has always shown heart, and today we saw courage, consistency, and community come together again."

"From first-time 3km participants to ultra runners and our visually impaired athletes in the 50K and 100K relay, this edition truly reflected what Pinkathon stands for, inclusion, endurance, and long-term commitment to health.