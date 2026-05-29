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Delhi Police To Boost Women's Safety With New Campaign

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

May 29, 2026 18:35 IST

The Delhi Police are set to launch a comprehensive women's safety and empowerment campaign in June, focusing on awareness, support systems, and community engagement to encourage crime reporting and enhance public safety.

Key Points

  • Delhi Police are launching a women's safety and empowerment campaign in June.
  • The campaign aims to enhance awareness about safety measures and empower women.
  • Interactive sessions will be organised in schools, colleges, and residential areas.
  • Participants will learn about emergency response systems, helpline numbers, and cyber safety.
  • The initiative follows the recent launch of 'Nasha Not Cool', an anti-drug awareness campaign.

The Delhi Police will launch a campaign on women's safety and empowerment from June, with units of all 15 police districts organising awareness and outreach programmes to strengthen public participation and encourage prompt reporting of crimes, an official said on Friday.

Enhancing Women's Safety Awareness

Specialised units of the force will carry out the initiative with activities designed to engage women and girls from different sections of society, including students, working professionals and senior citizens, he said.

 

"The objective is not only to enhance awareness about safety measures but also to empower women by familiarising them with the functioning of police and the support systems available to them," the officer said.

Interactive Sessions and Community Engagement

As part of the drive, police will organise interactive sessions in schools, colleges, residential areas, community centres, resident welfare associations and local stakeholders.

Women and girls will learn about emergency response systems, helpline numbers, cyber safety and legal provisions related to crimes against women, the official said.

"Participants would also be allowed to understand various police operations and interact with officers during the campaign," he told PTI.

Following the Anti-Drug Campaign

The initiative follows the recent launch of "Nasha Not Cool", a week-long city-wide anti-drug awareness campaign by the Delhi Police aimed at promoting a drug-free society.

The campaign targeted youth, students and the general public through awareness programmes conducted across the national capital, he said.

Similar to the anti-drug campaign, the women-centric drive will rely on extensive public outreach and community participation, the official said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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