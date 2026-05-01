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Delhi Police Reunites Hundreds Of Missing People With Families

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

May 01, 2026 16:04 IST

Delhi Police's 'Operation Milap' successfully reunited 194 missing individuals, including 45 children, with their families in April, showcasing the effectiveness of local intelligence and technical surveillance in locating missing persons.

Key Points

  • Delhi Police reunited 194 missing individuals with their families in April.
  • Operation Milap used local intelligence and technical surveillance to locate missing persons.
  • 45 missing or kidnapped children were among those rescued by Delhi Police.
  • Kapashera police station reported a high number of rescues, tracing 8 children and 21 adults.
  • Since the start of the year, 542 missing persons have been reunited with their families.

The Delhi Police has traced and reunited 194 missing persons with their families in April, an official said on Friday.

This includes 45 missing or kidnapped children and 149 adults rescued between April 1 and April 30 this year, he said.

 

Inside Operation Milap

Under the under 'Operation Milap', investigators relied on a combination of local intelligence and technical surveillance, including scanning CCTV footage and circulating photographs of the missing individuals at public places such as bus stands, railway stations, and auto and e-rickshaw stands.

To track movements, enquiries were conducted with drivers, conductors, vendors and other local sources, while records of nearby police stations and hospitals were checked. Informers were also roped in to gather leads, the police said.

Police Station Successes

Among police stations, Kapashera reported one of the highest rescues tracing eight minor children and 21 adults, while Delhi Cantonment police traced 30 people, including one minor.

The police said that since the beginning of the year, a total of 542 missing persons, comprising 143 children and 399 adults, have been traced and reunited with their families in the district till April 30.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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