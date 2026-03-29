East Delhi Police Reward Officers for Dedication and Performance

The Delhi Police recently honoured 106 officers from the East district with commendation certificates and cash rewards, recognising their outstanding performance and dedication to duty, ultimately enhancing community safety.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points 106 Delhi Police personnel from the East district received commendation certificates and cash rewards.

The awards recognise outstanding performance and dedication to duty among police officers.

The ceremony aimed to encourage professionalism and sustained commitment within the Delhi Police force.

Senior officers highlighted the importance of such initiatives in boosting morale and reinforcing high policing standards.

As many as 106 Delhi Police personnel of the East district were honoured with commendation certificates and cash rewards for their performance and dedication to duty, officials said on Sunday.

The ceremony was attended by assistant commissioners of police, station house officers, and the in-charge of the anti-narcotics squad, along with the awardees.

The recognition was aimed at encouraging professionalism and sustained commitment within the force, officials said.

Senior officers noted that such initiatives help boost morale and reinforce high standards of policing across the district, while acknowledging the consistent efforts of field staff.