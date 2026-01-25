HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » R-Day: 982 police personnel awarded service medals

R-Day: 982 police personnel awarded service medals

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

January 25, 2026 11:35 IST

x

A bravery medal is awarded to a person on grounds of rare conspicuous act of gallantry, and conspicuous act of gallantry in saving life and property, or in preventing crime or arresting criminals, the risk incurred being estimated with due regard to the obligations and duties of the officer concerned. 

IMAGE: Rehearsal underway for the 77th Republic Day parade, at Kartavya Path, in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • The decorations included 125 gallantry medals
  • The maximum number of bravery medals at 45 have been given to personnel deployed in Jammu and Kashmir operations theatre
  • Among the Central Armed Police Forces, the CRPF is the only force to get bravery citations at 12 medals

On the occasion of the Republic Day 2026, gallantry and various service medals have been awarded to 982 police, fire, home guard, civil defence and correctional services personnel.

The decorations included 125 gallantry medals (GM), the Union home ministry said in a statement.

The maximum number of bravery medals at 45 have been given to personnel deployed in Jammu and Kashmir operations theatre, followed by 35 from Naxal violence-affected areas, and five who are posted in the north east region.

 

Four fire service rescuers are among the gallantry medal winners, it said.

A breakup provided in the official statement stated that Jammu and Kashmir Police has been decorated with the highest number of gallantry medals at 33 followed by Maharashtra Police at 31, 18 to the Uttar Pradesh Police and 14 for the Delhi Police.

Among the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), the CRPF is the only force to get bravery citations at 12 medals.

The list also includes 101 President's Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM) and 756 Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM) to the officers and personnel.

As per definition, a bravery medal is awarded to a person on grounds of rare conspicuous act of gallantry, and conspicuous act of gallantry in saving life and property, or in preventing crime or arresting criminals, the risk incurred being estimated with due regard to the obligations and duties of the officer concerned.

PSM is awarded for special distinguished record in service and Meritorious Service is awarded for valuable service characterised by resource and devotion to duty, as per the statement. 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

SEE: 'This is for all the frontline warriors'
SEE: 'This is for all the frontline warriors'
Army's Steel, Skill, Speed On Display
Army's Steel, Skill, Speed On Display
GK Quiz: Who is the defence minister of India?
GK Quiz: Who is the defence minister of India?
Republic Day parade to see next-gen Army officers leading contingents
Republic Day parade to see next-gen Army officers leading contingents
Facial recognition tech, drones to guard R-Day celebrations in Delhi
Facial recognition tech, drones to guard R-Day celebrations in Delhi

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The 9 Prettiest Railways Stations of India

webstory image 2

Vaala Che Birdhe: 30-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

7 Of The Most Expensive Perfumes In The World

VIDEOS

Watch: Manali Transforms into a Breathtaking Snow Paradise3:03

Watch: Manali Transforms into a Breathtaking Snow Paradise

Huge fire breaks out at guest house near Dal Lake in Srinagar1:37

Huge fire breaks out at guest house near Dal Lake in...

'They will kill me if you let them- - -', Minnesota protester cries for help as ICE agents detain him0:33

'They will kill me if you let them- - -', Minnesota...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO