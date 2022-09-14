News
Actor Jacqueline Fernandez quizzed in conman case

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez quizzed in conman case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 14, 2022 13:16 IST
Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez on Wednesday appeared before Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing in connection with an extortion case linked to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, officials said.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jacqueline Fernandez on Facebook

Fernandez, a Sri Lankan national, joined the probe after being issued a third summons, they said.

The actor was accompanied by Pinki Irani who allegedly introduced her to Chandrashekhar, a senior police officer said.

 

The Housefull 3 actor had been asked to join the probe on Monday but cited prior commitments and sought another date.

Earlier this month, another Bollywood actor, Norah Fatehi, was questioned by the agency got six to seven hours in the case and her statement recorded.

Chandrashekhar, who is currently in jail, is accused of cheating various people, including high-profile individuals such as former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh's wife Aditi Singh.

Fatehi was earlier questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in the case.

On August 17, the ED filed a charge sheet naming Fernandez as an accused in a multi-crore money laundering case linked to Chandrashekhar. According to the ED, Fatehi and Fernandez received luxury cars and other expensive gifts from Chandrashekhar.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
