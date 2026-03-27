HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Police Investigate Alleged Congress Ticket Scam in Delhi

Police Investigate Alleged Congress Ticket Scam in Delhi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

March 27, 2026 23:38 IST

Delhi Police are investigating allegations of a 'ticket-for-money' scheme involving individuals connected to the Congress party, raising concerns about corruption in the allocation of election tickets.

Key Points

  • Delhi Police have launched an investigation into allegations that individuals linked to the Congress party were involved in a 'ticket-for-money' scheme.
  • A complainant from Haryana alleges he paid large sums of money, both in cash and through bank transfers, to secure an election ticket for his wife.
  • The complainant claims that despite making payments, the promised election ticket was not granted.
  • Police have registered an FIR and are investigating the financial trail, including bank transactions and cash exchanges, to verify the allegations.
  • The investigation will examine the role of individuals named in the complaint, including political functionaries and their associates.

Delhi Police has registered an FIR in connection with an alleged ticket-for-money case involving persons linked to the Congress, police said on Friday.

The case stems from a complaint filed by a Haryana-based man who said that he was asked to pay large sums of money to secure an election ticket for his wife.

 

The complainant claimed that payments were made through multiple bank accounts as well as in cash over a period of time.

In his complaint, the man alleged that certain individuals, including political functionaries and their associates, collected money in instalments, with some payments routed through aides and intermediaries.

He claimed that a significant portion of the amount was handed over at residences in Delhi, while other amounts were transferred through different accounts.

The complainant has also said that despite making payments running into lakhs of rupees, the promised ticket was not granted. He claimed to possess supporting material, including chat records and other documents, to substantiate his allegations.

Police said the FIR has been registered and an investigation is underway to verify the claims and examine the financial trail, including bank transactions and cash exchanges.

Further details are awaited as investigators look into the role of the persons named in the complaint.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Woman and Accomplice Arrested in Delhi Honey-Trap Extortion Scheme
Woman and Accomplice Arrested in Delhi Honey-Trap Extortion Scheme
'Congress Sold Election Tickets'
'Congress Sold Election Tickets'
AAP gives ticket to people who housed struggling Kejriwal
AAP gives ticket to people who housed struggling Kejriwal
Cops probe charges of fraud against Kejriwal
Cops probe charges of fraud against Kejriwal
Delhi Couple Nabbed for Bus Robbery After Staging Misbehaviour Claim
Delhi Couple Nabbed for Bus Robbery After Staging Misbehaviour Claim

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Top Wellness Retreats Of India

webstory image 2

Our Stamps Tell India's Story: 21 Old Beauties

webstory image 3

Live Long: 9 Reasons Why Green Tea Is A Cup Of Health

VIDEOS

Sanjay Dutt spotted with his family in Mumbai0:38

Sanjay Dutt spotted with his family in Mumbai

Yogi Adityanath Performs Kanya Pujan at Gorakhnath Temple4:38

Yogi Adityanath Performs Kanya Pujan at Gorakhnath Temple

Kriti Sanon Leaves Fans Speechless with Her Style1:00

Kriti Sanon Leaves Fans Speechless with Her Style

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO