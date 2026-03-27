Police Investigate Alleged Congress Ticket Scam in Delhi

Delhi Police are investigating allegations of a 'ticket-for-money' scheme involving individuals connected to the Congress party, raising concerns about corruption in the allocation of election tickets.

Key Points Delhi Police have launched an investigation into allegations that individuals linked to the Congress party were involved in a 'ticket-for-money' scheme.

A complainant from Haryana alleges he paid large sums of money, both in cash and through bank transfers, to secure an election ticket for his wife.

The complainant claims that despite making payments, the promised election ticket was not granted.

Police have registered an FIR and are investigating the financial trail, including bank transactions and cash exchanges, to verify the allegations.

The investigation will examine the role of individuals named in the complaint, including political functionaries and their associates.

Delhi Police has registered an FIR in connection with an alleged ticket-for-money case involving persons linked to the Congress, police said on Friday.

The case stems from a complaint filed by a Haryana-based man who said that he was asked to pay large sums of money to secure an election ticket for his wife.

The complainant claimed that payments were made through multiple bank accounts as well as in cash over a period of time.

In his complaint, the man alleged that certain individuals, including political functionaries and their associates, collected money in instalments, with some payments routed through aides and intermediaries.

He claimed that a significant portion of the amount was handed over at residences in Delhi, while other amounts were transferred through different accounts.

The complainant has also said that despite making payments running into lakhs of rupees, the promised ticket was not granted. He claimed to possess supporting material, including chat records and other documents, to substantiate his allegations.

Police said the FIR has been registered and an investigation is underway to verify the claims and examine the financial trail, including bank transactions and cash exchanges.

Further details are awaited as investigators look into the role of the persons named in the complaint.