Operation CyHawk 4.0: Delhi Police Arrests Over 600 in Cybercrime Sweep

Delhi Police's Operation CyHawk 4.0 resulted in the arrest of over 600 individuals as authorities crack down on cybercrime and digital fraud networks operating in the region.

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Key Points Delhi Police arrested over 600 people in Operation CyHawk 4.0, targeting cybercrime.

The operation involved deploying around 5,000 personnel and registering 499 new FIRs.

Police targeted organised digital fraud networks, including those targeting NRIs with fake social media ads.

Suspects involved in supplying mule bank accounts for cyber fraud were arrested.

Delhi Police has arrested over 600 people and rounded up more than 8,000 suspects during Operation CyHawk 4.0, a large-scale crackdown on cybercrime conducted on April 6 and 7, officials said on Wednesday.

Around 5,000 personnel were deployed during the operation, which led to the registration of 499 new FIRs.

Targeting Cyber Fraud Networks

Police said the action targeted organised digital fraud networks, including those luring NRI victims through fake social media advertisements and operating from southwest Delhi.

In another instance, four suspects involved in supplying mule bank accounts to facilitate cyber fraud were arrested from the same district.

Further details will be shared during a press conference by senior officers at the police headquarters.