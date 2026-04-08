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Home  » News » Operation CyHawk 4.0: Delhi Police Arrests Over 600 in Cybercrime Sweep

Operation CyHawk 4.0: Delhi Police Arrests Over 600 in Cybercrime Sweep

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 08, 2026 16:04 IST

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Delhi Police's Operation CyHawk 4.0 resulted in the arrest of over 600 individuals as authorities crack down on cybercrime and digital fraud networks operating in the region.

Photograph: Pixabay.com

Photograph: Pixabay.com

Key Points

  • Delhi Police arrested over 600 people in Operation CyHawk 4.0, targeting cybercrime.
  • The operation involved deploying around 5,000 personnel and registering 499 new FIRs.
  • Police targeted organised digital fraud networks, including those targeting NRIs with fake social media ads.
  • Suspects involved in supplying mule bank accounts for cyber fraud were arrested.

Delhi Police has arrested over 600 people and rounded up more than 8,000 suspects during Operation CyHawk 4.0, a large-scale crackdown on cybercrime conducted on April 6 and 7, officials said on Wednesday.

Around 5,000 personnel were deployed during the operation, which led to the registration of 499 new FIRs.

 

Targeting Cyber Fraud Networks

Police said the action targeted organised digital fraud networks, including those luring NRI victims through fake social media advertisements and operating from southwest Delhi.

In another instance, four suspects involved in supplying mule bank accounts to facilitate cyber fraud were arrested from the same district.

Further details will be shared during a press conference by senior officers at the police headquarters.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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