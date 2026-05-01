Delhi Constable Arrested In Rs 50 Lakh Robbery Case

A Delhi Police constable with a criminal past has been arrested along with six others for a Rs 50 lakh robbery in Delhi's Azad Market, highlighting concerns about police corruption and internal crime.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A Delhi Police constable and six others were arrested in connection with a Rs 50 lakh robbery in Azad Market.

The constable, Samay Singh, allegedly planned the robbery and has a prior criminal record.

Police recovered nearly all of the stolen cash and the motorcycle used in the crime.

The constable's involvement was revealed after a co-accused disclosed his role in coordinating the robbery.

A Delhi Police constable with a criminal past and six other persons have been arrested in connection with the robbery of Rs 50 lakh in north Delhi's Azad Market area, with police recovering most of the looted amount, officials said on Friday.

The constable -- Samay Singh (38), posted in the 5th Battalion of Delhi Police -- allegedly played a key role in planning the heist. He was arrested on April 30 from Rajasthan's Dausa after evading arrest for several weeks, they added.

Constable's Criminal History

Police said Singh had earlier been arrested in a robbery case in December 2024 and was released on bail in May 2025.

According to officials, police records show that Singh is a repeat offender and has been previously involved in serious criminal cases, including kidnapping for ransom and robbery.

Details of the Azad Market Robbery

The present case pertains to an alleged robbery that took place on March 31 when two men travelling in an auto-rickshaw with Rs 50.37 lakh were intercepted near the railway underpass at Azad Market Chowk by four assailants.

The accused, on board a scooter and a motorcycle, stopped the auto, assaulted the duo and fled with the cash, police said.

Investigation and Arrests

A case was registered in this connection at Bara Hindu Rao police station, and multiple teams were formed to trace the accused. During investigation, police analysed CCTV footage and tracked a motorcycle used in the crime, which led them to the accused.

"Seven accused persons, including the constable, have been arrested in the case. Nearly the entire robbed cash has been recovered, along with five mobile phones purchased with the looted money, and the motorcycle used in the offence," a senior police officer said.

The six other arrestees have been identified as Salman (28), Sahil (26), Javed (24), Nikhil Kumar Meena (27), Rohit alias Himanshu (24), and Farman (21).

Police said the role of the constable came to light after the arrest of co-accused Farman, who allegedly disclosed that Singh had asked him to arrange associates for executing the robbery.

Investigators said Singh coordinated the operation, shared information about the targets and later received a portion of the looted cash.