Delhi Police Uncovers Illegal LPG Refilling Operations

Delhi Police have successfully dismantled a network of illegal LPG refilling operations in Delhi, arresting 16 individuals involved in black-marketing and posing safety risks to residential areas.

IMAGE: Photograph: Manash Das/ANI Photo

Key Points Delhi Police busted illegal LPG refilling and black-marketing rackets across multiple locations in Delhi.

Sixteen people were arrested for unauthorised storage, refilling, and sale of domestic LPG cylinders at inflated prices.

A total of 241 LPG cylinders were seized during coordinated raids in Mangolpuri, Jahangirpuri, Palam, and Dwarka.

The accused diverted LPG cylinders from authorised agencies and illegally refilled them for profit.

The illegal operations posed significant safety risks due to non-adherence to safety norms in densely populated areas.

The Delhi Police has busted multiple illegal LPG refilling and black-marketing rackets operating across several parts of the city and has arrested 16 people, officials said on Thursday.

Raids Expose Illegal LPG Operations

Acting on specific inputs, coordinated raids were conducted in Mangolpuri, Jahangirpuri, Palam and Dwarka in the past week, exposing a large-scale network involved in unauthorised storage, refilling and sale of domestic LPG cylinders at inflated prices.

A total of 241 cylinders have been seized, police said.

Seizures and Arrests in Northern Delhi

In the northern parts of the city, five people were apprehended and 104 cylinders recovered during raids in Mangolpuri and Jahangirpuri.

The team also seized four vehicles, refilling equipment, weighing machines and pipes used for illegal gas transfer.

Crackdown in Southwest Delhi

Simultaneously, in southwest Delhi, another team arrested 11 accused and recovered 137 LPG cylinders from multiple locations in Dwarka and Palam. Ten vehicles, including tempos, motorcycles and bicycles, along with weighing scales and equipment used for decanting gas, were seized.

Investigation Reveals Modus Operandi

Investigation revealed that the accused procured LPG cylinders from authorised agencies but diverted them instead of completing deliveries. They stored the cylinders illegally and used makeshift equipment to refill gas into empty cylinders, selling them in the open market for profit.

Police said the operations posed serious safety risks, as illegal refilling was being carried out in densely populated residential areas without adherence to safety norms.

Separate cases have been registered, and further investigation is underway to identify the wider network.

LPG cylinders are subsidised by the government for domestic use, and their diversion for commercial purposes is a common crime. Such illegal refilling operations often bypass safety regulations, posing a significant risk of explosions and fire hazards in densely populated areas. Authorities often conduct raids to curb these activities and ensure the safe distribution of LPG to households.