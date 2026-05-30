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Nine Suspected ISI Operatives Arrested In Delhi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 30, 2026 13:51 IST

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Delhi Police have successfully dismantled an ISI-linked terror module, arresting nine suspected operatives planning attacks on vital installations in the capital, seizing arms and explosives.

Key Points

  • Delhi Police arrests nine suspected operatives linked to ISI and the Mumbai underworld.
  • The arrested individuals were allegedly planning attacks on vital installations and security personnel in Delhi.
  • Arms and explosives were recovered from the possession of the accused.
  • The operatives were allegedly working at the behest of handlers associated with Pakistan's ISI and the Mumbai underworld.

The Delhi Police's Special Cell has arrested nine suspected operatives linked to a ISI-Mumbai underworld network that was allegedly planning attacks on vital installations and security personnel in the national capital, an official said on Saturday.

Arms and Explosives Recovered

Police said arms and explosives have been recovered from the possession of the accused during the operation.

 

The arrests were made following a sustained investigation and intelligence-based operation. Officials said the module was under surveillance for some time before coordinated action was taken to apprehend its members.

Investigation Underway

The nine operatives were allegedly working at the behest of handlers associated with Pakistan's espionage, Inter-Services Intelligence and the Mumbai underworld. They had allegedly been tasked with carrying out attacks on sensitive targets in Delhi, he said.

Police said the accused were allegedly involved in activities aimed at disrupting public order and targeting security establishments. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the full extent of the network, identify additional associates and trace the source of the recovered weapons and explosives.

The Delhi Police is also probing possible cross-border linkages, funding channels and the role of overseas handlers in directing the activities of the module, officials said. Further details are awaited.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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