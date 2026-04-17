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Delhi University Student Held In Illegal Arms Bust

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 17, 2026 15:38 IST

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A Delhi University student's arrest in connection with an illegal arms gang operating in Delhi-NCR highlights the ongoing issue of organised crime and illegal weapon proliferation in the region.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A Delhi University student was arrested for involvement in an illegal arms gang operating in Delhi-NCR.
  • The accused procured weapons from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, intending to use them against rival gangs.
  • Police recovered pistols, a firearm, live cartridges, and empty shells from the student's possession.
  • The student, who runs a fruit business, had a prior criminal case and conducted test firing of the weapons.

A Delhi University's School of Open Learning (SOL) undergraduate student was arrested after police busted an illegal arms gang operating in the Delhi-NCR region, officials said on Friday.

Arms Seized and Accused Identified

According to the police, the accused had procured the weapons from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh in multiple transactions and intended to use them for retaliatory attacks against rival gangs.

 

The accused, identified as Abu Talib (27), was apprehended following a raid conducted on April 14 based on a tip-off.

Details of the Police Operation

During the operation, police recovered two pistols with magazines, one country-made firearm, 23 live cartridges and 11 empty shells from his possession.

The police said Talib, who runs a wholesale fruit business with his family and is pursuing graduation from SOL, had also conducted test firing of the weapons.

Ongoing Investigation

"He has a previous criminal case registered at Farsh Bazar police station in connection with a dispute. Further investigation is underway to identify the supplier and possible links to organised crime networks.

Under Indian law, illegal possession of firearms can lead to charges under the Arms Act, potentially resulting in imprisonment. The investigation will likely focus on tracing the source of the weapons and identifying other members of the gang, as well as any connections to organised crime.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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