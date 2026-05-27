Delhi Police Recover Assets In 2025 Daylight Robbery Case

Delhi Police have successfully recovered assets and made arrests in connection with a daylight robbery case from 2025, showcasing their commitment to tackling crime and recovering stolen property.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Delhi Police recovered assets worth Rs 40 lakh linked to a 2025 daylight robbery.

Two men were arrested and four juveniles apprehended in connection with the robbery near Kanhaiya Nagar Metro Station.

The alleged mastermind, Dheeraj Randhava, was arrested in Rajasthan and is linked to previous criminal cases.

Stolen jewellery was recovered and returned to the complainant, while proceedings to attach a plot in Rajasthan are underway.

Police invoked provisions related to involving minors in criminal activities.

The Delhi Police attached assets worth around Rs 40 lakh allegedly acquired from the proceeds of a daylight robbery and arrested two men while apprehending four juveniles, an official said on Wednesday.

Police said the case pertains to a daylight robbery of Rs 39.99 lakh near Kanhaiya Nagar Metro Station in northwest Delhi on July 17, 2025. On that day, the accused, armed with a country-made pistol and knife, robbed the complainant, Manoj Tavania, near the metro station and fled with the cash.

A case under relevant sections of the BNS and Arms Act was registered at Keshav Puram police station, and multiple teams were formed to investigate the matter.

Arrests and Apprehensions in the Robbery Case

During the probe, four juveniles were apprehended, and Arif, a resident of Mukundpur in Delhi, was arrested for allegedly arranging the country-made pistol used in the offence, police said.

Rs 11.92 lakh cash was recovered from the accused persons, they said.

Investigation Leads to Mastermind's Arrest

Police said investigation and technical surveillance led police teams to Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Delhi, culminating in the arrest of the alleged mastermind, Dheeraj Randhava alias Dharampreet alias Dalal, from Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan.

Police said Dheeraj had allegedly recruited the juveniles into the conspiracy by luring them with money and distributing the looted amount among them according to their roles after the offence.

Recovery of Stolen Jewellery and Property

During interrogation, investigators found that Dheeraj had retained a substantial share of the robbed amount and used it to purchase jewellery and a plot in Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan, police said.

Police recovered a gold mangalsutra, a gold bangle, a pair of gold earrings, two gold rings, a Motorola mobile phone and other incriminating articles allegedly bought with the robbery proceeds.

Police said proceedings were initiated for attaching the jewellery and immovable property identified as proceeds of crime. Following court directions, the jewellery was attached and later restored to the complainant as per legal procedure, while proceedings to attach the Rajasthan plot are currently underway, police said.

Dheeraj, 27, is allegedly involved in eight previous criminal cases, including attempt to murder, robbery and Arms Act cases in Rajasthan, including a bank robbery case in Bikaner, police said.

Police said provisions related to involving minors in criminal activities have also been invoked in the case.