Five Arrested In Delhi Goldsmith Robbery Case

Delhi Police have successfully apprehended five individuals involved in the armed robbery of a goldsmith in east Delhi, recovering stolen gold chains and cash.

Key Points Five individuals have been arrested by Delhi Police for the armed robbery of a goldsmith in east Delhi.

The goldsmith was robbed of jewellery and Rs 3 lakh cash while returning home from his shop in Mandawali.

Police recovered 21 stolen gold chains, weighing approximately 250 grams, from the accused.

CCTV analysis and local intelligence were crucial in tracking and apprehending the suspects.

The accused attempted to evade detection by changing clothes and transport modes, and discarding the stolen mobile phone.

Five people have been arrested for robbing a goldsmith of jewellery and cash at gunpoint in east Delhi, police said on Friday.

According to the police, 21 stolen gold chains weighing around 250 grams were recovered from the accused.

Details Of The Goldsmith Robbery

The incident took place on May 3 when the complainant, Sukumar Dhara, a goldsmith running his business in Mandawali for the past 22 years, was returning home after closing his shop.

"At around 10.30 pm, two armed assailants intercepted him and robbed his scooter containing 23 gold chains, gold pieces, Rs 3 lakh cash and his mobile phone," a senior police officer said.

Investigation And Apprehension

A case was registered at Preet Vihar police station and investigation was launched. Police said two teams were formed to crack the case. Since the exact spot of the robbery was not covered by CCTV cameras, investigators analysed footage from more than 600 cameras over 10 days to trace the accused.

During investigation, police tracked the movement of the accused from the crime scene and located their hideout in Jafrabad in northeast Delhi.

The police said the accused changed clothes three times, frequently switched transport modes and discarded the robbed mobile phone into a moving vehicle in an attempt to mislead investigators and evade surveillance.

"Despite the efforts to escape detection, CCTV analysis and local intelligence inputs helped police reconstruct the escape trail and apprehend all five accused from different parts of Delhi," the officer said.

Accused Identified

The arrested accused were identified as Vijay Kumar (30), Sunil (35), Arjun (26), Anand (21) and Harish (42). Vijay, a cab driver with involvement in 19 criminal cases, and Sunil were identified as the main conspirators.

Further investigation is underway.