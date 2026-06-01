HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Saket Building Collapse: Owner Arrested After Tragedy

Saket Building Collapse: Owner Arrested After Tragedy

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 01, 2026 20:46 IST

x

Following the fatal collapse of a multi-storey building in Delhi's Saket area, police have arrested the owner as part of an ongoing investigation into the incident that claimed six lives.

Key Points

  • The owner of the collapsed building in Delhi's Saket area has been arrested.
  • Six people died and eight were injured when the multi-storey building collapsed.
  • The building in Saidulajab housed a coaching institute, cafes, and offices.
  • Construction work was ongoing on the building's uppermost floor at the time of the collapse.

Delhi Police has arrested the owner of the multi-storey building that collapsed in south Delhi's Saket area on Saturday, killing six people and injuring eight others, officials said on Monday.

Building Owner Arrested in Saket Collapse Investigation

Karamveer, the accused, is the owner of the building in Saidulajab near the Saket Metro station that came crashing down on Saturday. It housed a coaching institute, cafes and offices, and construction work was underway on its uppermost floor at the time of the collapse, the officials said.

 

Police said Karamveer has been arrested as part of the investigation into the crash.

The building collapse triggered a massive rescue operation that lasted several hours.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Day after Saket tragedy, Delhi CM vows action against illegal buildings
Day after Saket tragedy, Delhi CM vows action against illegal buildings
Shiv Sena worker held for Mumbai building collapse that killed 17
Shiv Sena worker held for Mumbai building collapse that killed 17
Mumbai fire: Builder remanded to police custody till Aug 27
Mumbai fire: Builder remanded to police custody till Aug 27
Delhi building had no fire clearance, owner held
Delhi building had no fire clearance, owner held
Building collapse near Delhi Metro station leaves 4 dead
Building collapse near Delhi Metro station leaves 4 dead

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Homemade Pizzas For A Weekend Feast

webstory image 2

Maharajas' Among 11 Of The World's Grandest Trains

webstory image 3

15 Sensational Mango Recipes

VIDEOS

Raipur Mango Festival Draws Massive Footfall6:22

Raipur Mango Festival Draws Massive Footfall

Madhuri Dixit dazzles in a black floral saree1:30

Madhuri Dixit dazzles in a black floral saree

Triptii Dimri Dazzles in Traditional Look During 'Maa Behen' Promotions1:21

Triptii Dimri Dazzles in Traditional Look During 'Maa...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO