Saket Building Collapse: Owner Arrested After Tragedy

Following the fatal collapse of a multi-storey building in Delhi's Saket area, police have arrested the owner as part of an ongoing investigation into the incident that claimed six lives.

Key Points The owner of the collapsed building in Delhi's Saket area has been arrested.

Six people died and eight were injured when the multi-storey building collapsed.

The building in Saidulajab housed a coaching institute, cafes, and offices.

Construction work was ongoing on the building's uppermost floor at the time of the collapse.

Delhi Police has arrested the owner of the multi-storey building that collapsed in south Delhi's Saket area on Saturday, killing six people and injuring eight others, officials said on Monday.

Building Owner Arrested in Saket Collapse Investigation

Karamveer, the accused, is the owner of the building in Saidulajab near the Saket Metro station that came crashing down on Saturday. It housed a coaching institute, cafes and offices, and construction work was underway on its uppermost floor at the time of the collapse, the officials said.

Police said Karamveer has been arrested as part of the investigation into the crash.

The building collapse triggered a massive rescue operation that lasted several hours.