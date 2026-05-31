Day after Saket tragedy, Delhi CM vows action against illegal buildings

Following a tragic building collapse in Delhi's Saket, the Chief Minister has promised a crackdown on illegal construction and assured support for the victims' families.

IMAGE: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta arrives for the inspection at the site where a five-storey building collapsed in the Mehrauli police station area, in New Delhi, May 31, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Delhi CM Rekha Gupta visited the Saket building collapse site, assuring strict action against illegal constructions.

A magisterial inquiry has been ordered to determine the cause of the collapse and fix accountability.

Two MCD engineers have been suspended following the incident.

The Delhi government has promised financial and administrative assistance to the victims' families.

Surveys and inspections of dilapidated and illegal buildings in Delhi will be conducted immediately.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday visited the building collapse site in South Delhi's Saket that claimed six lives, and assured strict action against unauthorised constructions and the officers responsible for it.

The incident occurred on Saturday evening on Western Marg in the Saidulajab area when the multi-storey structure suddenly came crashing down. The building housed a coaching institute, cafes and offices, while construction work was reportedly underway on its upper floor at the time of the collapse.

A criminal case was registered at the Mehrauli Police Station in connection with the incident.

A magisterial inquiry, headed by the district magistrate of South Delhi, has also been ordered to ascertain the actual cause of the incident and fix accountability, said a statement from the CMO.

Two Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) engineers were suspended in connection with the incident, within hours of the chief minister's visit.

Gupta instructed officials to conduct immediate surveys and inspections of dilapidated, dangerous, and illegal buildings in Saidulajab and nearby areas. She emphasised that the crackdown on illegal and unsafe constructions across the capital would be intensified.

During her visit, Gupta reviewed ongoing relief and rescue efforts and directed officials to ensure necessary assistance for those affected. Locals expressed concerns that more individuals might still be trapped under the debris. Gupta assured that search operations were being carried out carefully by the relevant agencies.

Residents raised alarms about rampant unauthorised construction and inadequate safety measures in several buildings in the area. "Action will be taken against all unauthorised buildings and the officials responsible for them," the chief minister stated.

She directed officials to ensure that there is no laxity in the rescue operation and that every potentially trapped person is searched for with utmost seriousness and sensitivity.

Gupta also sought updates on the status of the injured and directed officials to guarantee that all receive free and quality medical treatment.

Later, she met with affected families and offered her condolences.

Describing the incident as extremely tragic and heartbreaking, Gupta assured the families that the Delhi government stands firmly with them in this difficult time and will provide all possible financial and administrative assistance to the victims.

Reiterating that the safety of citizens is the highest priority, she asserted that no negligence would be tolerated. Gupta directed concerned departments to conduct a thorough investigation into the reasons behind the collapse.

She said that strict action should be taken, in accordance with the law, against buildings that pose a threat to public safety so that such incidents can be prevented in the future.

Warning officials, Gupta stated that accountability would be imposed on those who protected illegal constructions or failed to fulfil their responsibilities properly.

She said the government will ensure a fair investigation into all facts related to the incident and take necessary steps to prevent such occurrences in the future.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, in a post on X, said that multi-agency search and rescue operations were ongoing, with instructions issued to ensure necessary medical assistance and immediate relief for those affected.

Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood said rescue operations were being conducted on an urgent footing, with all agencies working in close coordination to safely evacuate anyone trapped and provide immediate assistance to affected families.

"Every available resource has been deployed, and efforts are continuing without interruption," he said.

He added that the situation was being closely monitored, and that the administration remained committed to providing timely relief, support and all necessary assistance.