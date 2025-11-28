HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Kapil Sharma cafe shooting: Goldy Dhillon gang member arrested

Source: PTI
November 28, 2025 12:18 IST

The Delhi Police has arrested a suspected gangster allegedly involved in the firing at comedian Kapil Sharma's restaurant in Canada, an official said on Friday.

IMAGE: Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma. Photograph: ANI Photo

The accused, Bandhu Man Singh, is a close associate of Canada-based gangster Goldy Dhillon, who is believed to be involved in multiple extortion rackets targeting businessmen and high-profile individuals abroad, he added.

According to investigators, Singh was coordinating with Dhillon's network and part of a broader conspiracy to target the popular artist's restaurant as an act of intimidation.

 

A senior police officer said the arrest followed specific intelligence inputs.

"A Chinese pistol along with cartridges was recovered from his possession. His role in the conspiracy and his links with overseas operatives are being further probed," the officer said.

Further investigation is underway to identify additional conspirators and ascertain the extent of the gang's activities in India and abroad, officials said.

© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
