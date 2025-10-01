HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » News » Dowry crimes up by 14% in 2023, UP tops the list: NCRB

Dowry crimes up by 14% in 2023, UP tops the list: NCRB

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
October 01, 2025 17:41 IST

Cases registered under dowry-related crimes saw a 14 per cent increase in 2023, with more than 15,000 cases recorded across the country and over 6,100 deaths reported through the year, according to the latest report of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

The NCRB's 'Crime in India 2023' report said 15,489 cases were registered under the Dowry Prohibition Act in 2023 -- up from 13,479 in 2022 and 13,568 in 2021.

Uttar Pradesh accounted for the highest number of cases under the Act at 7,151, followed by Bihar (3,665) and Karnataka (2,322).

 

Thirteen states and Union Territories, including West Bengal, Goa, Arunachal Pradesh, Ladakh and Sikkim, reported zero dowry cases during the year.

A total of 6,156 people lost their lives in dowry death cases in 2023.

Uttar Pradesh again topped the chart with 2,122 deaths, followed by Bihar 1,143. Dowry was listed as the motive in 833 murder cases across the country in 2023.

Under the Dowry Prohibition Act, 83,327 cases were up for trial in 2023, with 69,434 carried forward from earlier years.

The year also saw 27,154 arrests under the Act -- 22,316 men and 4,838 women.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
