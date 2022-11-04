News
Rediff.com  » News » Delhi municipal polls on Dec 4, counting on Dec 7

Delhi municipal polls on Dec 4, counting on Dec 7

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
November 04, 2022 17:08 IST
Polling for the municipal election in Delhi will be held on December 4 while the votes will be counted on December 7, State Election Commissioner Vijay Dev announced on Friday.

The Model Code of Conduct comes into force in the national capital from Friday itself, he said.

"Voting for the municipal polls in Delhi will be held on December 4 while the results will be announced on December 7. The filing of nominations will begin from November 7 and the last date for the same is November 14," Dev said at a press conference.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
