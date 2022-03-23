News
Rediff.com  » News » Will quit politics if BJP gets MCD polls held timely and wins: Kejriwal

Will quit politics if BJP gets MCD polls held timely and wins: Kejriwal

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
March 23, 2022 15:40 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party over the 'postponement' of municipal elections, saying the Aam Aadmi Party will quit politics if the saffron party gets these polls conducted timely and wins them.

IMAGE: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Photograph: PTI Photo

His remarks came after the Union cabinet on Tuesday approved a bill to unify the three civic bodies -- North, East and South -- in Delhi.

"We (the AAP) will leave politics if BJP gets the MCD polls held (timely) and wins them," Kejriwal told reporters outside the Delhi Assembly.

 

He added, "The BJP says it is the biggest political party in the world but it got scared by a small party and a small election. I dare the BJP for timely MCD polls."

Later, Kejriwal took to Twitter and said that deferring the elections is an 'insult to martyrs'.

'Postponement of Delhi Municipal Corporation elections by BJP is an insult to the martyrs who had made sacrifices to establish democracy in the country by driving the British out of the country.

'Today they are postponing the Delhi Municipal Corporation elections due to fear of defeat, tomorrow they will postpone the elections of the states and the country,' Kejriwal tweeted.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
