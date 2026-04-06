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Arson Attempt Under Investigation in Delhi's Adarsh Nagar

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

April 06, 2026 10:59 IST

Delhi Police have launched an investigation into an attempted arson in Adarsh Nagar after CCTV footage captured two individuals deliberately trying to set a house on fire, raising concerns about public safety and prompting a thorough search for the suspects.

Key Points

  • Delhi Police are investigating an attempted arson incident in Adarsh Nagar, northwest Delhi.
  • CCTV footage shows two individuals deliberately attempting to set a residential property on fire.
  • A case has been registered for causing grievous damage, endangering life and property, and using fire or explosive substances.
  • Police teams have been formed to identify and apprehend the suspects involved in the attempted arson.

The Delhi Police has launched an investigation after some men attempted to set a residential property on fire in northwest Delhi's Adarsh Nagar, officials said on Tuesday. No injuries have been reported in the incident.

According to police, the incident came to light on April 5 after information was received at Adarsh Nagar police station regarding an attempt to torch a house.

 

"During the preliminary inquiry, CCTV footage from the surrounding area was examined. The footage reportedly revealed the involvement of two people who were seen deliberately carrying out the act. Police said the evidence suggests the incident was not accidental and points towards a planned attempt to cause damage," a senior police officer said.

Investigation Details and Charges

Based on the complainant's statement and technical evidence gathered during the inquiry, a case has been registered for causing grievous damage and endangering life and property, and for acts involving fire or explosive substances.

A senior police officer said teams have been formed to identify and apprehend the accused persons.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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