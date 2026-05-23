Delhi Man Arrested For Killing Cousin, Nephew After Advice

A 28-year-old man was arrested in Delhi for allegedly murdering his cousin and her son after she repeatedly advised him to stop his drug use and criminal behaviour, leading to a police encounter.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A Delhi man has been arrested for the murder of his cousin and her teenage son in Govindpuri.

The accused allegedly resented the victim's repeated counselling against his drug addiction and criminal activities.

The arrest followed a police encounter in Tughlakabad Extension, during which the accused sustained a bullet injury.

The accused has confessed to the killings, citing envy and personal resentment as motives.

A 28-year-old man allegedly killed his cousin and her teenage son in southeast Delhi's Govindpuri due to resentment over her repeatedly counselling him against drug addiction and criminal activities, police said on Saturday.

The accused has been arrested following an encounter, they added.

Accused Saurabh Sahu sustained a bullet injury in his leg during retaliatory firing after he allegedly opened fire at a police team at Tughlakabad Extension late on Friday night, officials said.

A sub-inspector narrowly escaped injury after a bullet struck his bulletproof jacket during the exchange of fire.

Double Murder Investigation in Delhi

The killings came to light on the intervening night of May 20 and 21, when Sharda Sahu (38) and her 13-year-old son were found stabbed to death inside their residence in Govindpuri.

Soon after, multiple teams of southeast district police were formed to trace the accused. The investigation was carried out under the supervision of senior officers, with different teams analysing CCTV footage, examining electronic evidence and interrogating suspects and local contacts.

Accused Identified and Arrested

During the probe, investigators identified Saurabh Sahu, a resident of Sangam Vihar and cousin of the deceased woman, as the prime suspect. Acting on a specific tip-off about his movement near the Ghati Wala Park in Tughlakabad Extension, police laid a trap during the intervening night of May 22 and 23.

According to police, the accused was spotted near the park and asked to surrender. However, he allegedly pulled out an illegal country-made pistol and opened indiscriminate fire at the police team in an attempt to flee.

The accused fired four rounds, one of which hit the bulletproof jacket of Sub-Inspector Yashpal, who narrowly escaped a fatal injury, a senior police officer said.

The police team retaliated in self-defence and fired three rounds, one of which struck the accused in the leg. He was subsequently overpowered and taken into custody, before being shifted to a hospital for treatment. No police personnel were injured in the incident.

Evidence and Confession

Police have seized the country-made pistol, empty and live cartridges, blood-stained clothes allegedly worn by the accused during the killings and other incriminating evidence.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed to killing the woman and her son due to envy and personal resentment. Police said the deceased woman had often counselled him against his drug addiction and criminal activities, which led to hostility.

Investigators said the accused is also involved in four criminal cases related to theft, snatching, robbery and Arms Act offences.

Further investigation is on, police said.