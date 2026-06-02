Man Dies After Group Assault In Delhi; Three Arrested

A 22-year-old man tragically died after an alleged assault in Delhi's Dwarka Mor, prompting a police investigation and the swift apprehension of three suspects.

Photograph: ANI PHoto

Key Points A 22-year-old man died after being allegedly assaulted near a banquet hall in Dwarka Mor, Delhi.

Delhi police apprehended three suspects, including a juvenile, within hours of the incident.

The victim, identified as Sonu Kumar, succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment at a hospital.

A murder case has been registered, and a forensic team inspected the crime scene to gather evidence.

Police are conducting further investigations to determine the motive behind the fatal assault in Delhi.

A 22-year-old man died after he was allegedly assaulted by a group of people near a banquet hall at Dwarka Mor in southwest Delhi, police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, three accused, including a juvenile, were apprehended within hours of the incident.

Swift Arrests Made in Delhi Assault Case

The victim, identified as Sonu Kumar, a resident of Mohan Garden, succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at a hospital.

"Police received information about Kumar's death and launched an investigation into the case. A preliminary inquiry revealed that the victim had sustained grievous injuries during the assault. A team rushed to the spot, where blood stains and other crucial evidence were found," a senior police officer said.

The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team carried out a detailed inspection of the crime scene. Based on the evidence, a murder case was registered.

The team conducted raids at multiple locations to trace those involved in the crime. Subsequently, three persons allegedly linked to the murder were apprehended.

The accused have been identified as Namesh Pandey alias Aman (22) and Chirag alias Aman (20), both residents of Mohan Garden. A 17-year-old juvenile was also among those apprehended in connection with the case.

The victim's body has been sent to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital for postmortem. Further investigation is underway to establish the motive behind the attack, police said.