HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Man Dies After Group Assault In Delhi; Three Arrested

Man Dies After Group Assault In Delhi; Three Arrested

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

June 02, 2026 19:57 IST

A 22-year-old man tragically died after an alleged assault in Delhi's Dwarka Mor, prompting a police investigation and the swift apprehension of three suspects.

Photograph: ANI PHoto

Photograph: ANI PHoto

Key Points

  • A 22-year-old man died after being allegedly assaulted near a banquet hall in Dwarka Mor, Delhi.
  • Delhi police apprehended three suspects, including a juvenile, within hours of the incident.
  • The victim, identified as Sonu Kumar, succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment at a hospital.
  • A murder case has been registered, and a forensic team inspected the crime scene to gather evidence.
  • Police are conducting further investigations to determine the motive behind the fatal assault in Delhi.

A 22-year-old man died after he was allegedly assaulted by a group of people near a banquet hall at Dwarka Mor in southwest Delhi, police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, three accused, including a juvenile, were apprehended within hours of the incident.

 

Swift Arrests Made in Delhi Assault Case

The victim, identified as Sonu Kumar, a resident of Mohan Garden, succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at a hospital.

"Police received information about Kumar's death and launched an investigation into the case. A preliminary inquiry revealed that the victim had sustained grievous injuries during the assault. A team rushed to the spot, where blood stains and other crucial evidence were found," a senior police officer said.

The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team carried out a detailed inspection of the crime scene. Based on the evidence, a murder case was registered.

The team conducted raids at multiple locations to trace those involved in the crime. Subsequently, three persons allegedly linked to the murder were apprehended.

The accused have been identified as Namesh Pandey alias Aman (22) and Chirag alias Aman (20), both residents of Mohan Garden. A 17-year-old juvenile was also among those apprehended in connection with the case.

The victim's body has been sent to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital for postmortem. Further investigation is underway to establish the motive behind the attack, police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Delhi Murder: Two Arrested After Man Found Dead Near Shrine
Delhi Murder: Two Arrested After Man Found Dead Near Shrine
Man Fatally Stabbed By Minors After Delhi Dispute
Delhi man stabbed to death after dispute; suspects arrested
Argument in Delhi's Wazirpur leads to fatal assault
Argument in Delhi's Wazirpur leads to fatal assault
Delhi Police Arrest Man, Apprehend Juvenile In Murder Case
Delhi Police Arrest Man, Apprehend Juvenile In Murder Case

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

National Reading Day: 12 Famous Novels Set In India

webstory image 2

9 Homemade Pizzas For A Weekend Feast

webstory image 3

Maharajas' Among 11 Of The World's Grandest Trains

VIDEOS

Mrunal Thakur Slays in Comfy-Chic Airport Look0:52

Mrunal Thakur Slays in Comfy-Chic Airport Look

Nashik army parade ends with Captain on one knee, and a marriage proposal0:17

Nashik army parade ends with Captain on one knee, and a...

Amruta Fadnavis Drives Pink E-Rickshaw At Mumbai Green Mobility Event 4:01

Amruta Fadnavis Drives Pink E-Rickshaw At Mumbai Green...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO