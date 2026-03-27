Five Injured in Tri Nagar House Fire in Delhi

A devastating house fire in Delhi's Tri Nagar area has left five people injured, including a young child, prompting a swift response from the Delhi Fire Services.

Key Points A house fire in Delhi's Tri Nagar area injured five people, including a three-year-old child.

The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) responded to the fire in the Anaj Mandi area of Tri Nagar.

The fire caused damage to electric wiring, domestic articles, and a motorcycle.

The injured individuals were taken to Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital for treatment of their burn injuries.

A fire early Friday in a house in north Delhi's Tri Nagar area left five people, including a three-year-old, with burn injuries, an officer said.

The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) received a call at 7.10 am about the fire in the Anaj Mandi area of Tri Nagar.

Three fire tenders were dispatched and the fire was doused at 7.45 am, the DFS officer said.

He said the fire gutted electric wiring, domestic articles and a motorcycle parked at the premises.

Five people who sustained burns were taken to Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital.

They were Preetam Lal (38), who suffered 15 per cent burns; Anita Devi (50), with 20-25 per cent burns; Bharat Lal (32), with 15 per cent burns; Somya (3), with around 15 per cent burns; and Moni (27), who also sustained about 15 per cent burns, officials said.