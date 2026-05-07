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Why Delhi Still Leads In Crimes Against Women

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

May 07, 2026 23:00 IST

A new report reveals Delhi continues to be the most dangerous metropolitan city in India for women, topping the charts in crimes like rape, kidnapping, and dowry deaths.

Key Points

  • Delhi recorded the highest number of crimes against women among 19 major cities in India, with 13,396 cases registered in 2024.
  • The city reported the highest number of rape cases (1,058) and cases of sexual harassment (316) among metropolitan cities.
  • Delhi also recorded a high number of dowry deaths (109) and cases of cruelty by husbands or relatives (4,647).
  • Kidnapping and abduction of women remained a significant concern in Delhi, with 3,974 cases reported.
  • Delhi's crime rate against women was the fourth highest among major cities, with a rate of 176.8 per one lakh population.

Delhi maintained its top spot among 19 metropolitan cities for crimes against women while also ranking the highest in several other crime categories, including rape, kidnapping and dowry deaths, an NCRB report said.

With 13,396 cases registered in 2024 alone, the number of crimes against women remained the highest here among 19 major cities, according to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report 'Crime in India 2024' released on Wednesday.

 

Delhi Rape Cases: A Concerning Trend

A total of 1,058 rape cases were reported in 2024, marking the highest again among the 19 metropolitan cities. A similar picture emerged in the category 'murder with rape/gang rape', where a total of six cases were reported under IPC and BNS.

Living up to its notoriety in this domain this year as well, the national capital witnessed outrage over a case involving rape and murder of a 22-year-old IIT graduate allegedly by her former house help in the upscale Kailash Hills locality.

Sexual Harassment And Assault Statistics

Delhi further recorded the highest number of cases was sexual harassment, with 316 cases. Delhi was closely followed by Mumbai, where 286 cases were reported in 2024 and Bengaluru, where the number stood at 180.

Under the 'assault or use of criminal force with intent to disrobe', 279 cases were reported, again the highest among all 19 major cities.

Dowry Deaths And Cruelty Against Women

Another major concern for Delhi under crimes against women category was dowry deaths, with 109 cases reported in 2024 alone.

A total of 4,647 cases of cruelty by husbands or relatives were reported, surpassing the second city on the list, Lucknow, by almost three times. In Lucknow, 1,446 such cases were reported.

Kidnapping And Abduction Figures

Kidnapping and abduction of women also remained a source of worry for Delhi with 3,974 cases were reported.

Overall Crime Rate In Delhi

The total number of cases registered under IPC and BNS stood at 11,795. The second city on the list was Mumbai, which recorded less than half the number of crimes at 4,972.

Under the 'special an local laws -- crimes against women' bracket, cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Violence Act (girl child victims only) were also the highest, with 1,489 reported cases.

The rate of crime against women in Delhi, meanwhile, remained fourth highest among the cities in 2024, after Jaipur, Indore and Lucknow, according to the report.

The crime rate for 2024 was recorded at 176.8, where the rate represents number of crimes against women per one lakh population.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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