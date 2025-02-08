Delhi has become Aapda-mukt: Modi in victory speech

Hailing the Bharatiya Janata Party's Delhi assembly polls victory as 'historic', Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched a stinging attack on the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress, saying the country needs a serious political transformation and not politics of 'dhoort-ta (deceit) and moorkhta (foolishness)'.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures at the Bharatiya Janata Party headquarters after the party's victory in the Delhi assembly elections, in New Delhi, on February 8, 2025. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

He said the people of Delhi have 'short-circuited the politics of short-cuts' and asserted that the mandate has made it clear that there's no space for corruption and lies in politics.

In a no-holds-barred attack on AAP, Modi said these 'AAP-da' people came into politics saying that they will change politics but they emerged as 'kattar beimaan (most dishonest)'.

Addressing party workers and supporters at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Saturday evening, Modi said the people of Delhi have shown the door to 'AAP-da' and now a double-engine government will ensure development at a double speed.

He said Delhiites are celebrating BJP's victory and respite from 'AAP-da', a term he used throughout the campaign to criticise the Aam Aadmi Party's rule.

"People of Delhi today have enthusiasm and satisfaction. There is relief of liberating Delhi from 'AAP-da'. I thank all Delhiites for entrusting their faith in 'Modi ki guarantee'," the prime minister said in his address from BJP headquarters.

"Now Delhi's double-engine government will ensure development at double speed. It is a historic win and not a usual victory as the people of Delhi have shown the door to 'AAP-da'. Delhi has become Aapda-mukt," Modi said.

Training his guns on the Congress, Modi said people have again given a big message to the opposition party and it has secured a "double hat-trick" in the national capital by failing to open account in six elections.

"These people are giving themselves the gold medal in defeat. The truth is that the country is not willing to trust the Congress. I had said the last time that the Congress has become a parasitic party. It drowns and takes down its allies with it," he said.

Modi claimed that the Congress is finishing off its allies one by one and its manner is also very interesting as it steals the issues and language of its coalition partners to dent their vote bank.

"In Uttar Pradesh, it is trying to take away the vote bank that SP and BSP consider their own. Similarly, it uses the language of DMK to try and take away its vote bank in Tamil Nadu.

"In Bihar, by spreading the poison of casteism, it wants to eat up the patent ground of the RJD. The Congress has deployed similar tactics in J-K and Bengal. It is clear that those who join hands with the Congress, their destruction is inevitable," Modi said.

In his address, he also said that it is for the first time since independence that the BJP is ruling all the states of the NCR.

Attacking the Congress, Modi said, "After 2014, they tried to become Hindu by visiting temples, wearing maalas. They thought that they would be able to dent the BJP's vote bank. You would have seen that they have now stopped that as they realised that it is BJP's domain."

"So, now they have their eyes on these regional parties, to feed off them. The people of INDI alliance have started to realise that the Congress is trying to take back the vote bank these parties had won," he said.

Modi said that the Congress is not as it used to be post-independence as it is indulging in the 'politics of urban naxals'.

"Congress leaders when they talk of fighting the Indian State, it is the language of naxals. They want to bring anarchy in the country," he said in a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's recent remarks in which he had said - 'we are now fighting the BJP, the RSS and the Indian State itself'.

'"AAP-da is also promoting that urban naxal-thinking," Modi said, hitting out at AAP.

The country needs a serious political transformation, 'Viksit Bharat' needs new energy, 21st century politics needs new ideas, he said urging the youth to enter politics.

"The country does not need politics of 'dhoort-ta and moorkhta," he said.

Modi said the people of Delhi have made it clear that they are the real owners of Delhi and have rejected those who treated it as their property.

The BJP on Saturday trounced the Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi and returned to power in the city after more than 26 years, extending its saffron imprint and dealing a devastating blow to the Arvind Kejriwal-led party whose top leadership crumbled or barely made it.

In his remarks at the party's headquarters, Modi said Delhi's mandate has made it clear that there's no space for corruption and lies in politics.

"Delhi voters never disappointed me in the Lok Sabha elections. In all three general elections, the BJP won all seven seats," he said.