Battle for Delhi: THE VERDICT

Battle for Delhi: THE VERDICT

By REDIFF NEWS
Last updated on: February 08, 2025 20:51 IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday returned to power in Delhi after more than 26 years to sweep away the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party with a two-thirds majority.

The BJP won 48 of the 70 seats at stake and the AAP was way behind with 22, according to the Election Commission website.

While the AAP had 62 members in the outgoing house, the saffron party had just eight legislators.

The Congress, which had ruled for 15 consecutive years under Sheila Dikshit from 1998, came a cropper in the assembly elections failing to get even a single seat for the third straight time.

Catch all the numbers here.

 

REDIFF NEWS
BJP Battle Delhi

14 seats where Cong outpolled BJP's victory margin
It Won't Be An Easy Term For The BJP
How BJP Brought Down Kejriwal
Delhi results: BIG winners and losers
How BJP's Parvesh Verma defeated Arvind Kejriwal
